Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: AS Roma eyeing LaLiga ace, Catalans identify Robert Lewandowski replacements, and more - July 25, 2025

Barcelona have already added Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford to their roster this summer, while Roony Bardghji has also been roped in from Copenhagen. However, the Catalans are in the market for further additions before the start of the new campaign.

Ad

Meanwhile, AS Roma are interested in a Spanish midfielder. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 25, 2025

AS Roma eyeing Marc Bernal

Marc Bernal

AS Roma have set their sights on Marc Bernal, according to acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The highly rated Spanish midfielder missed the entire 2024-25 season after picking up an ACL injury in the first few weeks.

Ad

Trending

The teenager has regained full fitness and is expected to pay a part in the upcoming campaign. However, AS Roma are ready to prise him away.

The Serie A side are looking for a new midfielder and have reportedly reached out to the Catalans to discuss a move for Bernal. However, the LaLiga champions have him firmly in their plans and will not consider an exit.

Barcelona identify Robert Lewandowski replacements

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have drawn up a three-man short list to replace Robert Lewandowski, according to Fichajes. The Polish striker enjoyed a stunning 2024-25 campaign, registering 42 goals from 52 games.

Ad

Lewandowski will turn 37 next month and has entered the final year of his contract. The Catalans have apparently identified Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, and Julian Alvarez as possible candidates to fill his shoes.

While Isak and Alvarez are realistic options for the LaLiga champions, Haaland is club president Joan Laporta's dream target. Barcelona apparently believe that they could convince the Manchester City striker to make the move next summer.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen confirms surgery plans

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has confirmed that he will have a surgery to address his back problems. Sharing the message on social media, the German custodian added that he could be sidelined for around three months.

Ad

“Dear Culers, I wear the colours and jersey of FC Barcelona with great pride, whether on or off the pitch, in moments of success and in difficult times. Today is a personally difficult day for me. Physically and athletically, I feel in very good shape, although unfortunately I am not free from pain.”

He continued:

Ad

“After intensive discussions with the FC Barcelona medical team and external experts, the quickest and safest way for me to fully recover is through back surgery. After my last operation on my back, I returned to the pitch after 66 days—almost two months; this time, the doctors believe about three months will be necessary as a precaution, to avoid any risks.”

Ad

He added:

“Emotionally, it hurts a lot not being able to support the team during this time. Fortunately, the rehabilitation is manageable and the road back is clear. I will keep you updated on my recovery and I sincerely want to thank you all, dear Culers, for always being by my side. Don’t worry—I’ll be back!”

The developments will be big blow for Barcelona's plans, with the club apparently trying to offload the German this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More