Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid eyeing LaLiga ace, Eric Garcia agrees renewal, and more - August 1, 2025

Barcelona secured a 7-3 win over FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday, July 31, in a pre-season tie. Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres registered two goals each, while Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, and Andreas Christensen also got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are interested in a Spanish midfielder. Elsewhere, Eric Garcia has agreed to extend his association with the Catalans.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 1, 2025.

Atletico Madrid eyeing Marc Casado

Marc Casado

Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Marc Casado this summer, according to El Nacional. The Spaniard's future at Barcelona has been subject to speculation this summer.

Casado enjoyed a tremendous start to the 2024-25 campaign, but fell behind in the pecking order after Frenkie de Jong's return to full fitness. The 21-year-old finished the campaign with one goal and six assists from 36 games across competitions.

Casado's situation with the Catalans is unlikely to improve in the upcoming campaign. The LaLiga champions are spoilt for choice in midfield, with the likes of De Jong, Gavi, Pedri and Dani Olmo already on their roster.

Talented young midfielder Marc Bernal has recovered from an unfortunate ACL injury picked up last season and is expected to be in the mix as well. As such, Barcelona could be open to Casado's exit this year.

Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation and are now plotting to prise him away. Diego Simeone is looking to add more quality to his midfield and has set his sights on the youngster. Casado is under contract at Camp Nou until 2028.

Eric Garcia agrees renewal

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia has agreed to sign a new deal with Barcelona, according to SPORT. The Spanish utilityman's contract runs out in just under a year, and his future remains under scrutiny.

Garcia emerged as a key figure under Hansi Flick last season, providing cover at right-back and center back whenever required. The 24-year-old also operated in midfield on a few occasions, highlighting his versatility.

The German manager is pleased with his efforts and apparently considers him a vital part of his plans. Eric Garcia was also linked with an exit from Camp Nou in January, but Flick refused to let him go.

Barcelona were locked in talks with the player's camp regarding a new deal in recent times and have now reached a breakthrough. The Spaniard has apparently agreed to extend his stay until 2030, although an official confirmation is awaited.

Denzel Dumfries wanted to join Barcelona this summer

Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries was eager to move to Camp Nou this summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via SPORT. The Dutch right-back had a €25m release clause in his deal, which expires at the end of last month.

Barcelona wanted a new right-back this summer, and Dumfries was named as an option. His affordable release clause made him an enticing option for the Catalans, with Inter Milan apparently open to a payment in instalments as well.

The 29-year-old even signed with Jorge Mendes to help facilitate a deal this summer. However, the LaLiga giants failed to complete the transfer due to their financial constraints.

