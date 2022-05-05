Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca in advanced talks to sign Napoli star, Blaugrana ramp up efforts to sign Raphinha and more - 5 May 2022

Barcelona are looking to reinforce their defence and attack this summer and are now ramping up their efforts to sign some high-profile stars.

Barcelona picked up a 2-1 win over Malloca in their latest outing in La Liga. The Catalans are currently second in the league table. The club is focused on the upcoming summer transfer window and have been linked with a multitude of high-profile players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 5 May 2022.

Erling Haaland's disciplinary issues put Barcelona off

Erling Haaland is a player who has been extensively linked with Barcelona. However, it has become clear of late that the Catalans won't be looking to sign Haaland this summer. Earlier reports had suggested that they had decided to turn away because of their financial woes.

However, as per a report on SPORT (via Forbes), Barcelona do not believe that Haaland is a model professional like Robert Lewandowski or Lautaro Martinez. While the Norwegian international has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the past couple of seasons, he is not the most disciplined.

Barcelona have reportedly been alerted to the fact that the Borussia Dortmund striker has a taste for partying and nightlife. He was reportedly kicked out of a club in Norway while drunk and got into a scuffle with the people there.

Barcelona step up interest in Raphinha

Barcelona have decided to make a bid for Leeds United forward Raphinha regardless of whether they get relegated this season. According to the Telegraph, Barcelona have made Raphinha their priority transfer target and have already scheduled talks with his agent before the end of the season.

Raphinha has been a standout performer for Leeds United this term. In 32 appearances across all competitions for Leeds so far this season, the Brazilian winger has scored 10 goals and provided three assists.

Barcelona in advanced talks to sign Kalidou Koulibaly

According to Diario AS, Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer. The Catalans are looking to reinforce their defence and have identified Koulibaly as the ideal signing.

Barcelona were reportedly pleased with the Senegalese defender's performances when the two teams met in the UEFA Europa League this season. However, Napoli have slapped a €40 million price tag on Koulibaly. They are also reportedly not interested in a swap deal either.

As such, Barcelona will need to decide whether or not they can splurge on a defender when there are other areas that need strengthening as well.

