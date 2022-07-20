Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca agree deal in principle for Spanish defender, Chelsea close to agreeing deal for Blaugrana target and more - 20 July 2022

Barcelona's plans to revamp their defense might not work out the way they want.

After finishing second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, Barcelona are determined to turn things around in the upcoming season. The board is now actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window. They have already bolstered their ranks quite considerably and are still looking to bring in more players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 20 July 2022.

Memphis Depay open to leaving Barcelona as a free agent

Following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer, Memphis Depay has been deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona. The Catalans are ready to sell him this summer and have slapped a €15 million price tag on the Dutch forward.

However, according to Helena Condis, Depay will only leave the club if he is allowed to depart as a free agent. He has entered the final year of his contract with the club and wants to be given the letter of freedom.

Depay is not too keen to leave Barcelona this summer. Leaving as a free agent will help the 28-year-old pocket a huge sum as signing-on fee and also enable him to land other financial benefits at a new club. That's why he wants Barcelona to mutually agree to terminate his contract.

However, the Blaugrana are presently not ready to do this and want at least €15 million for the star forward.

Barcelona reach agreement in principle to sign Cesar Azpilicueta

According to Sport, Barcelona and Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta. The deal is expected to cost Barcelona somewhere around €4-5 million.

It is also claimed that Azpilcueta had agreed personal terms with Barcelona a while ago and that he will sign a two-year contract with the club. Azpilicueta is now expected to leave Chelsea's preseason camp in the US and join up with Barcelona.

Chelsea close to reaching agreement with Sevilla for Jules Kounde

Chelsea and Barcelona have been embroiled in a battle to secure the services of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. As per Foot Mercato, Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of the Frenchman.

However, Kounde still prefers a move to Barcelona. The Catalans have reportedly asked the 23-year-old to reject all other offers. Barcelona have been busy sorting out the paperwork and finances for the Robert Lewandowski deal.

As a result, they are yet to submit a formal offer to Sevilla for Kounde. Meanwhile, Chelsea had a €55 million bid for Kounde rejected by Sevilla. However, the two clubs are now working towards finding an agreement.

Sevilla are reportedly running out of patience and will push Kounde to join Chelsea if Barcelona don't make an offer soon.

