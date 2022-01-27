Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca set to sign Adama Traore in the next days, New twist in Ousmane Dembele contract situation as Xavi meets player's agent and more - 27 January 2022

Despite their financial problems, Barcelona have been actively making moves in the January transfer window.

The Catalans beat Deportivo Alaves 1-0 on Saturday and are currently fifth in the La Liga table. They are navigating a busy time away from the pitch right now. The next few days are going to be crucial for Barcelona as they look to further rejig their squad and sell some of the deadwood.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 January 2022.

Juventus and Atletico ready to authorize Barcelona move for Morata

With Juventus reportedly closing in on Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, they have changed their stance on Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard is currently at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid. Barcelona had registered an interest in Morata.

However, it was widely reported that Juventus are unlikely to part with him in January as it would be hard to secure a replacement. According to Sport, now that the Bianconeri are set to sign Vlahovic, they don't mind parting ways with Morata.

Atletico Madrid have also greenlighted the deal. However, Barcelona won't be able to sign him this month unless they can offload Ousmane Dembele.

Ousmane Dembele's agent tells Xavi player wants to stay

According to reports in Spain, there is a fresh twist in the Ousmane Dembele saga. Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly met Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko for the first time. The meeting was an attempt to diffuse the hostility and tension between the two camps.

During the meeting, Sissoko informed Xavi that Dembele wants to continue at Barcelona and that he will sign a new contract. The Frenchman was left out of the matchday squad for the last two games due to his unresolved contract situation.

Xavi was reportedly accompanied by Jordi Cruyff to the meeting. But the Catalans have maintained their stance. Dembele has to either commit before the end of the month or find another club. Otherwise, he is likely to spend the rest of the season on the sidelines.

- @santiovalle Ousmane Dembélé wants to continue at Barça, but for the first time he accepts that leaving in this market is a possibility. Ousmane Dembélé wants to continue at Barça, but for the first time he accepts that leaving in this market is a possibility. - @santiovalle

Barcelona close to signing Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has been heavily linked with an exit this month. Tottenham Hotspur were favorites to sign him at the start of the month. But that situation has now changed drastically following Barcelona's emergence on the scene.

Traore reportedly wants to return to his former club and has already snubbed Spurs in favor of Barcelona. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, the Catalans are close to sealing a deal for the 26-year-old.

Both camps are reportedly working on the details of a deal which will see Traore move to the Camp Nou on a loan deal until the end of the season. SPORT claims that Traore is ready to take a massive wage cut to join Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @saraescriu. #FCB Barcelona are in talks with Wolves for Adama Traoré. Details still to be sorted out, like final ‘formula’ and potential buy option included - negotiations on. Deal called by @gerardromero Barcelona are in talks with Wolves for Adama Traoré. Details still to be sorted out, like final ‘formula’ and potential buy option included - negotiations on. Deal called by @gerardromero @saraescriu. 🇪🇸 #FCB

