Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca agree personal terms with Arsenal star, Club reach agreement to let three players leave on deadline day more - 1 September 2022

Barcelona are still trying to get quite a few deals over the line on transfer deadline day.

Barca beat Valladolid 4-0 in their third La Liga match of the season last weekend and things are starting to look good on the pitch. It's transfer deadline day and Barcelona are among the most active clubs in the market. They are looking to offload quite a few players and maybe even sign one or two.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfers involving Barcelona from 1 September 2022.

Bernardo Silva says he is not joining Barcelona

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been heavily linked with Barcelona all summer. However, the Portugal international has ruled out a move to the Camp Nou. Speaking after Manchester City's 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Silva said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m going to stay at Manchester City. I haven’t received any offers. I’m staying in Manchester, here I’m happy and the decision has been made."

Martin Braithwaite to terminate Barca contract and join Espanyol

It looks like Barca have finally made a breakthrough in their efforts to offload Martin Braithwaite. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Danish striker is undergoing medical tests with La Liga outfit Espanyol. He will then terminate his contract with the Blaugrana by mutual consent.

Braithwaite is set to sign a three-year deal with Espanyol. The 31-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at the club but refused to leave the club in the January transfer window. He remained keen to kick on at Barca even during the summer.

However, Braithwaite recognized the need to get regular game time with the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching. Thus he has decided to move on.

Braithwaite will sign with Espanyol on a three year deal, June 2025. Martin Braithwaite is now undergoing medical tests with Espanyol as he will sign his contract termination with Barcelona later today.Braithwaite will sign with Espanyol on a three year deal, June 2025. Martin Braithwaite is now undergoing medical tests with Espanyol as he will sign his contract termination with Barcelona later today. 🚨🔵 #DeadlineDayBraithwaite will sign with Espanyol on a three year deal, June 2025. https://t.co/d4k2y3Zzp4

Chelsea agree deal to sign Aubameyang

Chelsea have finally managed to agree a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have reached a full agreement to secure the services of the Gabon international.

The Stamford Bridge outfit had agreed personal terms with Aubameyang almost two weeks ago. He will sign a 2-year deal (with the option of another year) with the Premier League giants.

The two clubs are now working to iron out the final details of the deal and make the transfer official as soon as possible.

Chelsea and Barça are now working to get the deal done as soon as possible. Talks still ongoing. Full agreement now sealed between Pierre Aubameyang, his camp and Chelsea on the contract: 2 year deal plus 1 option. It was almost agreed two weeks ago and now sealed.Chelsea and Barça are now working to get the deal done as soon as possible. Talks still ongoing. Full agreement now sealed between Pierre Aubameyang, his camp and Chelsea on the contract: 2 year deal plus 1 option. It was almost agreed two weeks ago and now sealed. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea and Barça are now working to get the deal done as soon as possible. Talks still ongoing. https://t.co/V2mkJPW2ZZ

AC Milan agree loan deal for Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest is another player that Barca have been looking to get off their books for a while now. Fabrizio Romano reported last night that the Rossoneri had agreed a 1-year loan deal for Sergino Dest.

The US international will join AC Milan on an initial loan deal but they will have the option to buy him permanently on a four-year deal next summer. As per the latest update, Dest has flown to Milan and will undergo his medicals with putting pen to paper on his new contract by 4pm local time.

100% done. Sergiño Dest is flying to Milano right now, he’ll be in Italy in one hour with his agent — medical tests and then contract signing around 4pm as new AC Milan player.Loan with €20m buy option;One year deal plus potential 2027.100% done. #DeadlineDay Sergiño Dest is flying to Milano right now, he’ll be in Italy in one hour with his agent — medical tests and then contract signing around 4pm as new AC Milan player. 🚨🔴⚫️ #ACMilan▫️ Loan with €20m buy option;▫️ One year deal plus potential 2027.100% done. #DeadlineDay https://t.co/xJmsIlJapS

Barca agree personal terms with Hector Bellerin

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barca have reached a complete agreement on personal terms to sign Hector Bellerin. The Catalans were desperate to sign a new right-back after offloading Sergino Dest.

Arsenal are now set to terminate Bellerin's contract and once that happens, it's all up to Barca.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB #DeadlineDay Hector Bellerín has agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Contract now ready — deal only depends on Barça decision now as Arsenal are ready to terminate the contract. Hector Bellerín has agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Contract now ready — deal only depends on Barça decision now as Arsenal are ready to terminate the contract. 🚨🔴 #FCB #DeadlineDay https://t.co/AAsZcXkS1F

