Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca close to agreeing deal for Chelsea star, Club agree personal terms with Portuguese midfielder and more - 5 August 2022

Barcelona are all set to add two more world-class players to their already star-studded squad.

After finishing second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, the Blaugrana are determined to turn things around in the upcoming season.

The club has done an excellent job so far, recruiting some world-class players in this summer's transfer window. Despite having bolstered their ranks quite considerably already, they are still looking to bring in more players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 5 August 2022.

Pep Guardiola reveals stance on Bernardo Silva's future

Manchester City v Liverpool - The FA Community Shield

Bernardo Silva is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. The Portugal international was in sensational form for Pep Guardiola's side last term. In 50 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City in the 2021-22 season, Silva scored 13 goals and provided seven assists.

The Manchester City manager has now responded to rumors linking Silva to Barcelona. Guardiola discussed the matter in a press conference ahead of City's first Premier League match of the season against West Ham United on Sunday. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I would love for Bernardo to continue, but… I don't know what will happen. Players sometimes have a desire and I'm not a person to stop a person's desire.

“I want Bernardo to stay here, 100%. We will see what happens."

Barcelona reach agreement with Bernardo Silva's agent

Bayern Munich v Manchester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Following on from the previous report, it looks like Barcelona are now one step closer to signing their top midfield target. According to COPE, the Catalan giants are confident about roping in Bernardo Silva as they have already agreed everything with the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Silva but as per the report, this is not a source of concern for the Blaugrana. All they need to do now is offload Frenkie de Jong as soon as possible to furnish funds for the move and also free up their wage bill.

Barcelona close to signing Marcos Alonso

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

One of Barcelona's priorities this summer has been finding a worthy backup for Jordi Alba. They had identified Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso as the ideal candidate for the same.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barca are really close to signing Marcos Alonso. Romano claims that the Blues have made significant progress in their talks with Chelsea over Alonso's transfer. The Blues are open to selling Alonso after completing a deal for Marc Cucurella.

Romano added that Barcelona had agreed personal terms with Alonso months ago. Thomas Tuchel is yet to greenlight the deal but Barcelona are now finally confident about signing the Spaniard.

