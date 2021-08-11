Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca close to offloading midfielder on loan deal, Blaugrana duo set to stay at club till winter transfer window and more - 11 August 2021

Barcelona are on the verge of sending one of their highest-earners on loan.

The unthinkable has happened. Lionel Messi has left Barcelona and officially joined Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona will kick off their new season in a matter of days. It will be interesting to see what business the Catalans will be able to pull off in the rest of the winter transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 11 August 2021.

Lionel Messi is unveiled by Paris Saint-Germain, says Marco Verratti is on the same level as Iniesta

Lionel Messi - Presentation at Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi was unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Wednesday. He has signed a two-year bumper contract with the Ligue 1 outfit. He also spoke to the press following the announcement of his arrival. On being asked whether his new teammate Marco Verratti is on the same level as Xavi or Iniesta, Messi said:

"Without a doubt. Verratti has shown that he is a huge player, one of the best in the world in his position. He is a phenomenon. He was wanted in Barcelona, but now it is the reverse and it is me coming to him in Paris.”

Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta shared a telepathic communication during their days together at Barcelona. It will be interesting to see how the Messi-Verratti combination works out at Paris Saint-Germain.

Inaki Pena and Neto to stay at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Ferencvaros Budapest: Group G - UEFA Champions League

With Marc-Andre ter Stegen unavailable after undergoing knee surgery in May, there is a two-way battle for Barcelona's number 1 spot. Barcelona have been tipped to part with one of Inaki Pena or Norberto Neto this summer.

However, according to SPORT, Ronald Koeman has decided to keep both players at the club. The Catalans have received offers for Pena and Neto but Koeman doesn't want his goalkeeping department to be shortstaffed in Ter Stegen's absence.

The duo will kick on at Barcelona at least until the winter transfer window.

Neto and Iñaki Peña will both stay at Barça. Except for an unexpected turnaround, the club have decided to keep the two at least until December, when the situation will be analyzed again. [sport] pic.twitter.com/ptxLn97RN3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 11, 2021

Miralem Pjanic close to joining Juventus on loan

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

SPORT claim that Miralem Pjanic is closer than ever to joining Juventus on loan. The Bosnian international started just six matches in La Liga in his debut season with Barcelona. He failed to score a goal or register a single assist in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Pjanic had fallen out of favour with Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman and fell below the likes of Pedri and Ilaix Moriba in the pecking order. Now the 31-year-old is ready to take a 20% wage cut to join his former club Juventus on loan.

It is also reported that Barcelona were offered Arthur in a swap deal for Pjanic but the Catalans rejected it.

Via Sport: Miralem Pjanic is set to be loaned back to Juventus from Barcelona 👀



Last summer, The Blaugrana bought Pjanic for €60 million and sent Arthur Melo to Juve 💰 pic.twitter.com/vyN4PcvNM3 — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) August 10, 2021

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Shambhu Ajith