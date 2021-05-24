Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to complete three signings this week, Blaugrana midfielder to leave if Ronald Koeman stays and more - 24 May 2021

Barcelona are all set to finalize three high-profile signings this week in what could be the first major step of a squad overhaul.

It is time for president Joan Laporta to deliver now that Barcelona's season has come to an end. It will definitely be a difficult transfer window for the club given their financial condition. But they have plenty of big decisions to make over the next couple of months and it'll be interesting to see how they go about their business ahead of next season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 May 2021.

Pep Guardiola confirms Sergio Aguero is close to joining Barcelona

Sergio Aguero bid farewell to Manchester City in the most fitting fashion on Sunday. He bagged a brace in City's final game of the season against Everton in a 5-0 win. He also broke Wayne Rooney's record for the most goals scored for a single Premier League club.

Speaking to the press during Manchester City's Premier League title celebrations, Pep Guardiola got emotional about Aguero's departure. But he also confirmed that the Argentinian striker is close to joining Barcelona. Pep said (via BBC):

“I’m pretty sure - maybe I reveal a secret - he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart, for Barcelona. He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Lionel Messi.

“I’m pretty sure he is going to enjoy. And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch.”

“He helped me a lot. He’s so good.”



Pep Guardiola bids an emotional farewell to Sergio Aguero

Miralem Pjanic to leave Barcelona if Ronald Koeman continues

Miralem Pjanic has had an extremely frustrating debut season at Barcelona. The former Juventus midfielder has become a peripheral figure at the club. Following their last game of the season, Pjanic took to Instagram to admit that the season leaves him with a bitter taste in the mouth. He wrote:

“Honor the shirt. Respect the team. Give it your all on and off the pitch. This is what FC Barcelona deserves. This is what I have done with my colleagues since day one. This season leaves me with a bitter taste and questions that are still looking for answers. A hug to all the Catalans, see you soon. Forca Barça always.”

As per Mundo Deportivo, Miralem Pjanic will look to leave Barcelona if Ronald Koeman continues as manager. Doubts have been cast over Koeman's future following Barcelona's capitulation in the La Liga title race.

Pjanic has made just six starts in La Liga this term and has fallen down the pecking order below the likes of Pedri, Ilaix Moriba and Riqui Puig.

Barcelona to complete three signings this week

As per Cat Radio (via Barca Universal), Barcelona are all set to complete the signings of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay this week. All three players will be signed as free-agents.

Barcelona have suffered in the absence of an out-and-out striker following the departure of Luis Suarez. Ronald Koeman has been vocal about making quality additions to his side in recent weeks.

The Catalans have been linked with Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay since last summer. Pep Guardiola confirmed on Sunday during Manchester City's title celebrations that Sergio Aguero is close to joining Barcelona.

Barcelona will complete the signings of Depay, Garcia and Aguero this week.



Barcelona will complete the signings of Depay, Garcia and Aguero this week.