Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca confident about agreeing terms with Bayern Munich star, Ousmane Dembele's contract demands revealed and more - 17 April 2022

Barcelona were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt (4-3 on aggregate) on Thursday night. It was a rare blip in what has otherwise been a great couple of months for the club under Xavi Hernandez. Barcelona are also actively working behind the scenes ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich interested in Gavi

Barcelona's top brass are set to have an extremely busy couple of weeks ahead of them. They are looking to extend the contracts of several of their players and 17-year-old midfielder Gavi is chief among them. Gavi is one of the most promising youngsters to come out of Barcelona's famed academy, La Masia, in recent times.

Despite being a teenager, he has already become a crucial part of this Barcelona side. However, his current contract with the club expires in 2023 and they are looking to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Gavi has no shortage of potential suitors in Europe. According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich are 'very interested' in signing the Spanish international. The Bavarians believe that Gavi could be a great addition to their side and that the player would thrive under Julian Nagelsmann.

However, Gavi's priority is to sign a new deal at Barcelona. He shares a great working relationship with Xavi Hernandez and believes that he can continue to grow at Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele ready to lower salary but wants huge signing bonus

Ousmane Dembele's contract standoff with Barcelona has been one of the most high-profile transfer stories of the season. The Frenchman has been in sensational form in recent months and it has prompted Barcelona to make extending his deal a priority.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona representatives Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff met with Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko earlier this month. The meeting was mostly about burying the hatchet and starting negotiations afresh.

As per the report, Dembele's camp have asked for a huge sum as a signing-on bonus. But they are willing to make some concessions and are ready to accept a lower salary. Nothing has been agreed between the two parties but they will meet again for an elaborate discussion over the terms of the new contract.

Barcelona confident of agreeing personal terms with Robert Lewandowski

A world-class centre-forward is at the top of Xavi Hernandez's wishlist this summer. With the hopes of signing Erling Haaland growing slimmer with each passing day, Barcelona have been heavily linked with Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish international is reportedly set to meet with Bayern Munich to discuss the possibility of a new contract. Lewandowski wants a long-term deal but the Bavarians are not keen to give him one. According to SPORT, Barcelona are keeping tabs on his contract situation.

It is further claimed in the report that Barcelona have already contacted Lewandowski's camp. They have informed the 33-year-old's entourage that they are ready to sign him if he is available for an affordable sum in the summer. Barcelona are also reportedly ready to hand him a three-year contract.

Barcelona are confident that Lewandowski will accept their terms if he decides not to kick on at Bayern Munich beyond this season.

