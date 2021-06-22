Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca dealt huge blow in Lionel Messi contract situation, Club keeping tabs on Napoli star and more - 22 June 2021

Barcelona have been optimistic about extending Lionel Messi's contract but they have a big problem on their hands now.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and co. have done a good job so far this summer. They've secured the services of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia. Laporta has also revealed that Barcelona will sign three or four more players before the transfer window draws to a close.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 22 June 2021.

Adama Traore talks up a return to Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has certainly gained a lot of attention over the past couple of seasons. His blistering pace and dribbling skills have made him one of Wolves' main forces in attack. The 25-year-old is a product of La Masia and he left Barcelona in 2015 to join Aston Villa.

The Spaniard, who is currently on international duty with the Spanish team at Euro 2020, has talked up a return to Barcelona. RAC1 quizzed Traore about rumours linking him with a return to Camp Nou and he said:

“Barcelona is my home. I grew up there, and was there for 10 years. I have to discuss things with my agents, and see what role Barça needs for a return.”

Barcelona monitoring Lorenzo Insigne

Despite adding Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay to their frontline, Barcelona are still looking at more attacking options. Sportitalia (via MARCA) claim that the Catalans are keeping tabs on Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne.

Barcelona are keen to prepare for life without the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. All three players face uncertain futures at the Camp Nou. As a result, they want to sign one more forward this summer.

Insigne's current contract with Napoli expires next summer. The club have failed to qualify for the Champions League. The departure of manager Gennaro Gattuso has also made it difficult for the club to extend the 30-year-old's contract. Hence, Napoli will be open to offers for Insigne as they don't want to lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Barcelona could lose out on Lionel Messi due to La Liga salary cap

Barcelona's priority this summer is extending Lionel Messi's contract. However, things might not be as straightforward for the Catalans as they may seem. Barcelona won't be able to keep Messi if they don't reduce their wage bill.

La Liga head Javier Tebas has issued a warning of sorts to Barcelona regarding their salary cap. He said:

"Barcelona have exceeded their wage cap. I hope they can keep Messi, but to do so, they will have to make cuts elsewhere."

Barcelona need to offload some of their fringe players to balance the books. The La Liga giants have found it difficult to find suitors for the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Martin Braithwaite, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho.

They have already signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia and this has significantly increased their wage bill.

🎙 LaLiga president, Javier Tebas: "Of the €733M losses in LaLiga, Barcelona have half. There are other big clubs that have done a better job of containing the pandemic. Real Madrid have made a great effort, their losses are very far from those of Barcelona." pic.twitter.com/RFypTehpfj — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) June 21, 2021

