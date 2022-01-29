Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca enter race for 22-year-old Real Madrid transfer target, Club opens talks to sign Arsenal forward and more - 29 January 2022

Despite their financial problems, Barcelona have been actively making moves in the January transfer window.

The Catalans beat Deportivo Alaves 1-0 last Saturday and are currently fifth in the La Liga table. They are navigating a busy time away from the pitch right now. The next couple of days are going to be crucial for Barcelona as they look to further rejig their squad and sell some of the deadwood.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 29 January 2022.

Adama Traore says he is happy to be back at Barcelona

Adama Traore is set to join Barcelona from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season. The 26-year-old is a product of Barcelona's famed academy La Masia. Barcelona will reportedly have a €30 million option included in the contract which they may or may not use in the summer.

But for now, Traore has been spotted heading into a hospital in Barcelona for his medical ahead of the move. TV3 reports caught up with Traore and the player confirmed the move. He reportedly said:

“I’m very happy to be back at Barcelona.”

Barcelona open talks to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Having failed to make any breakthroughs in Alvaro Morata's situation, Barcelona have now shifted their focus to Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese international recently had the captaincy stripped off him and is no longer viewed as undroppable at the Emirates.

According to OnzeTV, the Catalans want to sign Aubameyang and Arsenal are willing to offload him. However, the 32-year-old is one of the Gunners' highest earners and that could prove to be a major stumbling block in negotiations.

Barcelona are looking to sign him on loan until the end of the season. But Arsenal want the Catalans to shoulder the majority of his wages, at the very least, if they are to part ways with him.

Barcelona enter race for Aurelian Tchouameni

Barcelona's midfield has been a cause for concern for a while now. Sergio Busquets is in the twilight of his career and there is a severe shortage of experience in the center of the park. As a result, the Catalans have been looking to sign a midfielder.

According to RMC Sport, Barcelona have entered the race to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The 22 year old has turned in impressive performances for his club and the French national side in recent times. He is one of the most sought-after young central midfielders in Europe.

Barcelona will face stiff competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool for Tchouameni. With so many European giants queuing up for him, AS Monaco will be happy to spark a bidding war for the midfielder.

The report suggests that he could be available for a sum in the ballpark of €80 million.

