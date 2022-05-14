Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca eye loan move for Manchester City forward, Blaugrana to battle Atletico Madrid for Brazilian striker and more - 14 May 2022

Barcelona already have one of the best attacking units in Europe but could yet bring in some top quality reinforcements this summer.

Barcelona earned a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Tuesday in La Liga. The Blaugrana are now all set to finish second behind champions Real Madrid. The Barcelona board is presently focused on the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 14 May 2022.

Barcelona offered the chance to sign Raphael Guerreiro for €10 million

VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Barcelona have been scouring the transfer market for a new left-back. The Catalans are looking to find a long-term replacement for the aging Jordi Alba. The 33-year-old is walking into the twilight of his career and cannot continue to feature as extensively as he has in the past.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro this summer. The Portugal international's current contract with the Bundesliga outfit expires in the summer of 2023.

As such, Dortmund are keen to cash in on him and he could be available for around €8-10 million. In 27 appearances across all competitions for Marco Rose's side so far this season, Guerreiro has scored five goals and provided four assists.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in race to sign Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Erling Haaland's arrival at Manchester City is bad news for Gabriel Jesus. Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez will also join the Cityzens in the summer and as a result, Jesus has become dispensable. According to Fichajes, Arsenal are monitoring his situation and are weighing up a move for him this summer.

However, they will need to fend off competition from La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who are also interested in Jesus. The Catalans were keen to sign Haaland but couldn't follow through with it due to their financial troubles.

They are looking at cheaper alternatives but Jesus could reportedly cost around €50 million. As such, Barcelona will need to first offload a few players and raise some funds before they can launch a bid for the Brazilian striker.

In 39 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, Jesus has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists.

Barcelona eyeing loan move for Raheem Sterling

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling on loan this summer, as per Spanish journalist Josep Capdevila. Sterling has been a mainstay in Manchester City's starting XI since joining the club from Liverpool in 2015.

He has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best wingers in Europe. However, he has struggled to nail down a starting berth at Manchester City following the arrival of Jack Grealish last summer. Now that City have signed Erling Haaland, Sterling's involvement will be limited even further.

The 27-year-old's current contract with Manchester City expires in 2023 and he has been linked with an exit. With Ousmane Dembele's contract situation remaining unresolved, Barcelona are looking to sign a wide forward.

However, they are not looking for a permanent deal due to their financial problems. They also have to focus on strengthening other areas as well. In 46 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, Sterling has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists.

