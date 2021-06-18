Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca eyeing move for Juventus midfielder, Club interested in Benfica defender and more - 18 June 2021

Barcelona are looking to build on their good start to the summer transfer window and are now looking at a Juventus star to reinforce their midfield.

Barcelona have so far signed the likes of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia as free agents. Dutch forward Memphis Depay is also set to join the club. Joan Laporta is a man on a mission and Ronald Koeman looks set to be equipped with a quality squad next season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 18 June 2021.

Chelsea and Juventus interested in Miralem Pjanic

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Miralem Pjanic joined Barcelona last summer. However, the former Juventus midfielder has struggled for form at the Camp Nou and has become a peripheral figure at the club. Now that Ronald Koeman is set to stay on for at least another year, the Bosnian international is tipped to leave the club this summer.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Chelsea and Juventus are interested in signing the 30-year-old. Pjanic had his best years at Juventus under Massimiliano Allegri and now that the Italian has been re-appointed as manager, the Bianconeri might try to bring him back.

Pjanic is also the kind of playmaker that Thomas Tuchel admires. Neither club has made an official bid as yet though. Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly keeping tabs on Pjanic's situation.

Juve ready to loan Pjanic back for two years https://t.co/4u8XvkFyQf — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) June 18, 2021

Barcelona interested in Alejandro Grimaldo

Arsenal FC v SL Benfica - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg Two

According to AS, Barcelona are interested in Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo. The Catalans are looking for a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba. The Barcelona veteran's current deputy Junior Firpo looks set to be offloaded this summer.

Ronald Koeman and his coaching staff reportedly admire Grimaldo, who left Barcelona in 2015 to join Benfica. The 25-year-old is a La Masia product and is one of the best left-backs in the Portuguese top-flight at present. Grimaldo is currently valued at €20 million.

🔄 (GRIMALDO): Álex Grimaldo is an option for Barcelona for the left-back position. Ronald Koeman and the coaching staff really like him.



• The player would be delighted to return to Barça.



• Benfica want €20m for his transfer.#FCB #SLB #Transfers 🇪🇸



Via (🟠): @diarioas pic.twitter.com/kH0SfKa2Xu — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 17, 2021

Barcelona target Aaron Ramsey

Turkey v Wales - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A

After losing out on Gini Wijnaldum, Barcelona are exploring the transfer market for alternatives. As per Gol Digital, the Catalans have identified Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey as a potential signing.

Barcelona's coaching staff believe Ramsey would be a natural fit at the club due to his technical ability. The former Arsenal midfielder also turned in an impressive performance for Wales against Turkey a couple of days back at Euro 2020.

It is further claimed that if Barcelona were to sign Ramsey, it would be as part of a swap deal which sees Pjanic going the other way.

