Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca favourites to sign top Real Madrid transfer target, Club agree new 5-year deal for midfielder and more - 14 October 2021

Barcelona have suffered a difficult start to the new season. The pressure is on Ronald Koeman after the club fell to a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in their latest La Liga outing. Barcelona have just a single win in their last six games and the future looks grim for the manager right now.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 14 October 2021.

Sergi Roberto contract talks break down

FC Barcelona v Bayern München: Group E - UEFA Champions League

29-year-old Sergi Roberto is one of Barcelona's longest-serving players at the moment. The La Masia product's current contract is set to expire next summer. Roberto has not exactly been a regular fixture in the starting lineup and has been used as a utility player in recent times.

Roberto discussed his contract situation last week, saying he's optimistic about agreeing an extension. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Yes, I am optimistic. The president has already spoken. It’s been a busy summer, a lot has happened, and there are still things around the team going on, but as the president said, I am confident and I think it will be sealed soon.”

But according to Onda Cero’s Alfredo Martinez, contract talks between the club and the player have broken down completely. As a result, Roberto could leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

In eight appearances across all competitions so far this term, the Barcelona veteran has scored two goals and provided an assist.

Barcelona confirm Pedri has agreed new five-year deal

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

One of Joan Laporta's priorities in the new season has been to tie young midfielder Pedri to a new deal. Barcelona have now confirmed via an official statement that they have agreed a fresh five-year deal with the 18-year-old. The contract contains a €1 billion release clause which is the highest in the history of the club.

The official statement reads as follows:

“FC Barcelona and the player, Pedro González ‘Pedri’, have agreed a contract extension up to 30 June 2026. The release clause is set at 1 billon euro.

“The new contract ties down the player from the Canary Islands for the rest of this season and a further 4 years.”

Pedri has been a standout performer for Barcelona since the start of the 2020-21 season. He was also named the Best Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020 this past summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 🚨 OFFICIAL: Pedri's new Barcelona contract has a €1 billion release clause 🤯 🚨 OFFICIAL: Pedri's new Barcelona contract has a €1 billion release clause 🤯 https://t.co/yEQLLRRx0O

Barcelona lead race to sign Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barcelona may yet be able to sign Erling Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund striker and his agent Mino Raiola are reportedly seeking a move to a club where the project will be centered around him.

This is potentially great news for the Catalans since they are largely devoid of superstars following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. Haaland has been absolutely sensational for Borussia Dortmund since joining the Bundesliga outfit in January 2020.

In 67 appearances for the club across all competitions, Haaland has scored 68 goals and provided 19 assists thus far. Several European giants are interested in Erling Haaland with Real Madrid and Manchester City being chief among them.

Also Read

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona are convinced that Erling Haaland is a differential player and are looking for formulas to face his signing. [md] Barcelona are convinced that Erling Haaland is a differential player and are looking for formulas to face his signing. [md]

Edited by Shambhu Ajith