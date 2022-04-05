Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca identify 22-year-old striker as Robert Lewandowski alternative, Club revive interest in Juventus midfielder and more - 5 April 2022

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Robert Lewandowski but they have a contingency plan in place in case the move doesn't work out.

The Catalans produced a very good performance to beat Sevilla 1-0 on Sunday. Pedri scored the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute and the win has taken Barcelona to second in the La Liga table. Meanwhile, the club is also actively working on bolstering their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 5 April 2022.

Ousmane Dembele's agent to meet with Barcelona

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele has been one of Barcelona's best players since the turn of the year. He has racked up eight assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona in 2022. Dembele's current contract expires this summer and fans have been calling for the club to give him an extension.

As per IBTimes, Joan Laporta has decided to restart negotiations with Dembele over a new deal. Barcelona CEO Mateu Alemany is reportedly all set to meet with Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko in Morocco this week to reopen talks.

Barcelona are reportedly unlikely to give Dembele a better offer than the one they've already afforded him. As such, it'll be interesting to see how this one plays out from here on in.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



✍️ Full story: Barcelona have reopened talks with Ousmane Dembele over a contract extension, with sources confirming to ESPN that sporting director Mateu Alemany is meeting with the forward's agent, Moussa Sissoko, in Morocco this week.✍️ Full story: es.pn/3r23IMW Barcelona have reopened talks with Ousmane Dembele over a contract extension, with sources confirming to ESPN that sporting director Mateu Alemany is meeting with the forward's agent, Moussa Sissoko, in Morocco this week.✍️ Full story: es.pn/3r23IMW https://t.co/7E0fTLsGSy

Barcelona revive interest in Adrien Rabiot

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona have a very promising midfield right now. Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez and Riqui Puig are all capable of performing at a very high level and are likely to be at the club for the long-term. In addition to them, Barcelona have reportedly already secured the signing of Franck Kessie from AC Milan.

However, the Catalans are on the lookout for a replacement for veteran Sergio Busquets. As per Calciomercato (h/t Fichajes), Barcelona have revived their interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot has been linked with Barcelona multiple times in the past. The Frenchman has only shown glimpses of his world-class ability at Juventus since joining the club in 2019.

But he has been in good form of late. His current contract with the Bianconeri expires in 2023 and as such, they will be open to cashing in on him this summer.

Barcelona interested in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez

SL Benfica v AFC Ajax: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The 33-year-old is reportedly looking for a new challenge and SPORT claimed earlier this week that he has told Barcelona that he wants to join them.

According to Directo Gol, Barcelona are aware of the fact that Lewandowski has other potential suitors as well. The Polish international could also decide to do a U-turn and extend his contract with the Bavarians.

Consequently, Barcelona view Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez as an alternative signing if they fail to land Lewandowski or Erling Haaland. Nunez has been in excellent form this term, scoring 27 goals and providing three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for Benfica.

The 22-year-old could prove to be a great long-term signing for the Catalans.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith