Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca identify England forward as a transfer target, Manchester City's stance on Ilkay Gundogan revealed and more - 10 June 2021

Barcelona are looking to bring in more reinforcements to their frontline. They have identified one of the most high-profile stars in the Premier League as a transfer target.

Barcelona got off to a flying start in the summer transfer window. They have completed the signings of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal. But they have since been brought back to the ground after Wijnaldum decided to snub them and join Paris Saint-Germain.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 10 June 2021.

Xavi says he is ready to coach Barcelona

Soccerex Asia - Day 2

Xavi Hernandez has once again spoken about the possibility of returning to Barcelona in a coaching role. This time, he has said that he is ready to take up the job. There was a lot of speculation that Ronald Koeman would be sacked this summer and Xavi was tipped to be the one to replace him.

However, Joan Laporta and co. have subsequently decided to honour Koeman's contract. But Xavi has now talked up a return to his former club and could very well become the favourite to take over when Koeman's contract expires next summer.

Xavi told (ESPN):

“I am always on the market! The club decided to continue with Koeman and I wish him the best. In these last four months, I have not had any contact with [Laporta] or anyone from the board.

“I don’t know when the moment will arrive but, for me, it would be a dream to return to Barca one day. I’m in no rush, honestly, but I hope it happens.

“I understand people may think I am not ready, but I want to make it clear that I am. I know the club, the environment... I am coaching at a professional level, not kids, and I feel prepared.

“People also criticised [Pep] Guardiola and [Zinedine] Zidane before they took charge at Barca and [Real] Madrid. But Koeman’s the coach now and you have to respect that. I don’t want there to be a permanent debate about that.”

Xavi Hernández (Barça great): "I'm always in the market, I've been a coach for two years. I have a very good relationship with Laporta, but I have not been able to talk to him." [via as] pic.twitter.com/4Cl5zMIqQQ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 10, 2021

Manchester City have no plans of selling Ilkay Gundogan

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

The Catalans are now forced to explore alternatives after Georginio Wijnaldum snubbed them to set up a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Ilkay Gundogan has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona.

But according to Goal, Manchester City have no plans to sell the German midfielder this summer. The 30-year-old is coming off his best season for City and was also Pep Guardiola's first signing since taking over as manager of the club in 2016.

His current contract expires in 2023 and Manchester City consider him an important part of their team.

Barcelona interested in Raheem Sterling

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

Sport claims that Barcelona have registered an interest in Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. The Catalans reportedly want to make Sterling their marquee signing of the summer. But they are wary of the fact that they will need to sell quite a few of their stars to fund the move.

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to free up some funds through the sales of Miralem Pjanic, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona 'confident' of big signing this summer as Raheem Sterling 'added to list of targets' #mcfc https://t.co/4CLKzc8OXC pic.twitter.com/RpPzzaVAG5 — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) June 9, 2021

Edited by Shambhu Ajith