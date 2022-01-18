Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca identify Swedish forward as Erling Haaland alternative, Ousmane Dembele offered to Manchester United and more - 18 January 2022

Barcelona are preparing to face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday night.

The Catalans are currently sixth in the La Liga table and Xavi Hernandez and co. have a lot of work to do if they are to turn this season around. The club are also actively scouring the transfer market for players who can improve their squad. They are also looking to offload some deadwood this month.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 18 January 2022.

Sergino Dest's agent plays down exit links

21-year-old right-back Sergino Dest has been heavily linked with an exit this month. The US international has reportedly failed to impress new manager Xavi. Reports claim that Barcelona are looking to cash in on the youngster with Bayern Munich and Chelsea interested.

But the player's agent Michael Reschke has now played down the rumours. He does not believe that Dest will leave Barcelona this month. Speaking to Ran (via Mundo Deportivo), Reschke said:

“Sergino is happy at Barcelona. It’s a big club. It’s because of that, it’s quite unlikely at this moment.”

Manchester United offered the chance to sign Ousmane Dembele

With contract talks between Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona reaching a standstill, the club are reportedly looking to cash in on him this month. As per Sport, Barcelona have offered Manchester United and Newcastle United the chance to sign the player for just €20 million.

Dembele seemed to be on the verge of extending his contract with Barcelona a few weeks ago. However, his hefty wage demands have become a huge impediment. As things stand, Dembele will leave the club in the summer as a free agent.

As such, the next couple of weeks represent Barcelona's final chance to cash in on the 24-year-old they signed in 2017 for €140 million.

Barcelona identify Alexander Isak as Erling Haaland alternative

Erling Haaland is Joan Laporta's dream signing. He has made it clear on multiple occasions that if the Catalans can figure out a way, the Norwegian international will join the club in the summer.

However, due to their financial problems and the fact that his release clause stands at €70 million, Barcelona may yet lose out on him. According to Sport, Barcelona have identified Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as 'Plan B'.

The Catalans have been linked with Isak multiple times in the past. In 24 appearances across all competitions this term, the 22 year old has scored eight goals and provided two assists. Isak could be available for much cheaper than Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic and that's why Barcelona are monitoring him.

