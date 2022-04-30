Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca initiate talks to sign Chelsea striker, Club make U-turn on Sergino Dest's future and more - 30 April 2022

Barcelona have reportedly opened talks to sign a Premier League striker who once suggested that Camp Nou is a dream destination for him.

After showing signs of massive improvement under Xavi Hernandez for several weeks, Barcelona have now fallen to three successive defeats in La Liga. The Catalans are still second in the table but that's most likely as high as they are going to go in the table this term.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 April 2022.

Valencia interested in Martin Braithwaite

Martin Braithwaite is among the many players who are expected to leave Barcelona this summer. Like Barcelona, Valencia have quite a few problems on the financial front and could end up losing their attackers Goncalo Guedes and Maxi Gomez in the summer.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Valencia are actively scouring the market for a low-cost option at centre-forward. The club have reportedly identified Martin Braithwaite as a potential signing.

Braithwaite has become a peripheral figure at the Camp Nou under Xavi Hernandez. He has fallen behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Memphis Depay, Ferran Torres and Luuk de Jong in the pecking order. As such, Barcelona will be looking to offload him in the summer.

As per the report, he could be available for as cheap as €10 million. However, Valencia want to sign him on loan until the end of the 2022-23 season with the option of making the move permanent subsequently.

Barcelona make U-turn on Sergino Dest's future

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest has been heavily linked with an exit. But it seems like the situation has changed for the better. As per ESPN, Barcelona have informed Dest that he is very much a part of the club's long-term plans.

Dest has reportedly managed to earn Xavi's trust by working hard in training and making the most of the opportunities given to him. The Catalans are reportedly ready to sell several of their players this summer should the right offers arrive. However, they've decided that they won't be parting ways with Dest.

After Barcelona's win over Valencia in February, Xavi lavished praise on the US international. He said:

“Sergino Dest is at a spectacularly good level. When we arrived here he was not doing so well, and now he is great both off the ball and on the ball.”

Barcelona initiate talks to sign Romelu Lukaku

In what can only be termed a strange turn of events, Barcelona have made contact to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. That's according to Marca, who claims that the Catalans are looking to beat Tottenham Hotspur to sign the former Inter Milan and Manchester United striker.

As per the report, Barcelona's representatives Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff have already met with Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello. However, Barcelona will need to wait until Chelsea's ownership issue is resolved before a deal can be agreed.

Chelsea are presently looking for a new buyer after Roman Abramovich left the reins after being sanctioned by the UK government.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Robert Lewandowski but are yet to reach any sort of agreement with Bayern Munich over a deal. Lukaku has been in terrible form this season, scoring just five goals in 23 Premier League appearances.

