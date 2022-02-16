Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca interested in RB Leipzig star, Blaugrana defender asks agent to find new club and more - 16 February 2022

Despite their financial troubles, Barcelona have been pretty active in recent transfer windows. That's expected to continue this summer as the Catalans continue to scour the market for potential signings.

The Catalans are currently fourth in the La Liga table and have a lot of work to do if they are to qualify for the Champions League next season. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 16 February 2022.

Barcelona want to sign 17-year-old Brazilian prodigy

Angelo Gabriel of Santos (cred: CNN)

Barcelona are renowned for finding hidden gems from South America. They have signed the likes of Neymar Jr., Arthur Melo, Douglas, Marlon and Matheus Fernandes in the recent past.

Not all of those players ended up enjoying success for a prolonged period of time but Barcelona are still keen to rope in the best young talent in South America.

According to Goal, the Catalans have now set their sights on 17-year-old Santos forward Angelo Gabriel. Barcelona do not want to miss out on talents like Vinicius Jr., who ended up joining Real Madrid.

Sergi Roberto tells agent to find new club

FC Barcelona v Bayern München: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Veteran right-back Sergio Roberto's Barcelona future remains unresolved. Club president Joan Laporta has previously claimed that a deal had been agreed with the 30-year-old. However, as per Ara, talks over a new contract have hit a stumbling block and it doesn't look like negotiations will start again.

As a result, Roberto is growing resigned to the reality that his time at Barcelona may be drawing to a close. The Spaniard is reportedly keen to move to the Premier League. However, he hasn't ruled out a move to the MLS or Qatar either.

No team has registered any concrete interest in Roberto just yet as he is still recovering from surgery and will remain sidelined for a while.

Barcelona interested in Angelino

RB Leipzig v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are interested in RB Leipzig's Angelino. The 25-year-old is reportedly keen to return to Spain and be closer to his family. Angelino joined Manchester City's youth setup from Deportivo La Coruna way back in 2013.

The Cityzens sent him on loan to New York City FC, Girona and Mallorca. He then joined PSV Eindhoven on a permanent deal in 2018 before being roped back in by Manchester City in 2019 as Pep Guardiola wanted cover at left-back.

But Angelino continued to struggle for game time at City and was eventually sent to RB Leipzig on loan. He has been a revelation since joining the Bundesliga outfit, who signed him permanently last summer.

In 82 appearances across all competitions for RB Leipzig, Angelino has scored 10 goals and provided 23 assists. In a recent interview with Kicker magazine (h/t BuLi News), the player revealed his desire to return to Spain to be closer to his family.

Barcelona were alerted to this and have now added Angelino's name to the list of potential replacements for the aging Jordi Alba.

