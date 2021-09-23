Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca interested in signing Chelsea defender, Blaugrana make Arsenal forward a January transfer target and more - 23 September 2021

Tensions have been on the rise at Barcelona ever since they suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman's future hangs in the balance after the club settled for a 1-1 draw with Granada on Monday night.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 September 2021.

Joan Laporta says his patience with Ronald Koeman is wearing thin

Ronald Koeman surprised the press with an unusual press conference ahead of the game against Cadiz. He refused to answer questions and read out a statement whereby he pleaded for support. In response to Koeman's actions, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that his patience with the manager is wearing thin.

Laporta told Sport,

"We found out at the last minute that he wanted to make a statement and, well, he's obliged to attend press conferences and he's free to respond or speak as he wishes.

"We respect the coach's decision, but we and the captains found out a bit before. We're in a difficult moment and I think that we should have a lot of serenity and wait for a good result tomorrow against Cadiz, because that's what interests us, situations which you overcome with results."

On being asked whether his patience with Koeman was wearing thin, Laporta's response was:

"Yes, of course."

Alexandre Lacazette a shock January transfer target for Barcelona

Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon - Carabao Cup Third Round

Spanish outlet Fichajes.net claim that Barcelona have made Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette a January transfer target. Lacazette does not feature much for Mikel Arteta's side and therefore the Gunners could be open to listening to offers for him.

Following Martin Braithwaite's knee injury, the Catalans need to strengthen their attack. Their frontline was considerably weakened in the summer as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann left the club.

In the 2020-21 season, Lacazette scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona interested in Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

German international Antonio Rudiger has revived his Chelsea career under Thomas Tuchel. Once a peripheral figure at the club during Frank Lampard's spell, Rudiger has now established himself as a mainstay in the starting lineup.

According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona are among three clubs that are interested in securing Rudiger's services. The report claims that Rudiger is looking to engineer a move away from Stamford Bridge in 2022.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly still looking to reinforce his backline at Chelsea and if Jules Kounde is brought in from Sevilla, Rudiger is likely to be sacrificed. The player is reportedly open to a move.

Barcelona's defence has been a cause for concern for years now. Gerard Pique is in the twilight of his career. Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are staring at uncertain futures at the club as well. So a defensive signing is a priority for Barcelona right now.

