Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca interested in signing Juventus midfielder in January, Inter Milan midfielder offered to Catalans and more: 8 January 2021

Barcelona could seriously bolster their midfield in January.

Barcelona have moved to 3rd on the La Liga table after picking up a crucial win against Athletic Bilbao in midweek. The Cules are looking to do some major business in the January transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelon from 8 January 2021.

Georginio Wijnaldum set on a summer transfer to Barcelona

Liverpool are now in serious danger of losing Georginio Wijnaldum on a free in the summer as the Dutchman has rejected their new contract offer, according to Todofichajes.

The report claims that 30-year-old is now set on moving to Barcelona in the summer. Ronald Koeman is an admirer of Wijnaldum and the Cules have been monitoring his contract situation at Liverpool for a while now.

Liverpool are keen to keep Wijnaldum but the player has reportedly already decided to call it a day on his time at Anfield and move on since the latest contract offer was not to his satisfaction.

Gini Wijnaldum has rejected Liverpool's latest contract offer.

Christian Eriksen's agent offers player to Barcelona and Real Madrid

Mark Schoots who represents Christian Eriksen has, according to reports in Italy, offered the Dane to Barcelona and Real Madrid to end his terrible spell at Inter Milan under Antonio Conte.

Zinedine Zidane does not use no. 10s and prefers deep-lying playmakers like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric but nevertheless, Real Madrid are willing to sign him if Eriksen is available on loan.

Eriksen is evidently not a part of Antonio Conte's plans at Inter Milan and the manager wouldn't mind parting ways with him. The club will also be happy to clear some deadwood and get him off their payroll.

Barcelona and Arsenal monitoring Adrien Rabiot

As per TransferMarketweb, Arsenal and Barcelona are keeping tabs on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and are looking at the possibility of signing him in January.

Barcelona were interested in signing the Frenchman in the summer of 2019 when he made the switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus. Rabiot has not featured regularly for Juventus even though he has started more frequently this season under Andrea Pirlo.

Ronald Koeman has been interested in Rabiot for a while and according to the report, Juventus are willing to let even the Frenchman leave in January should the right offer be tabled.