Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca interested in signing Manchester United forward on a free transfer, Juve to offer 19-year-old midfielder in swap deal for Alejandro Balde and more - 10 October 2022

Barcelona are interested in signing one of Manchester United's best forwards, who could be out of contract next summer.

Barca roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Suffice to say, they had a very good summer. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 10 October 2022.

Barcelona confirm Antoine Griezmann deal with Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid from Barcelona and his future had become the subject of much speculation of late. It was recently reported that the two clubs had come to an agreement over Griezmann's permanent transfer to Atletico.

Barca sporting director Mateu Alemany has now confirmed that the two clubs have come to an agreement over the Frenchman's transfer for a sum of €20-25 million. Speaking at the club's Ordinary General Assembly (via Goal), Alemany said:

"Deal has been completed this week, it’s done for €20/25m depending on bonuses. It’s a massive, extraordinary deal for us because of Griezmann's salary — and same for [Philippe] Coutinho."

Juventus want to swap Fabio Miretti for Alejandro Balde

Young Barca left-back Alejandro Balde has already made quite an impression this term. The La Masia product has provided three assists in seven La Liga appearances so far this season and has established himself as a starter in Xavi Hernandez's side.

He has now generated interest from Italian giants Juventus, according to Calciomercatoweb. As per the report, Juventus want to sign Balde in a swap deal and are keen to offer 19-year-old midfielder Fabio Miretti in exchange for him.

The Bianconeri are on the lookout for a long-term signing at left-back and will reportedly make a move for the Barca youngster in 2023.

Barca interested in signing Marcus Rashford on a free transfer

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been in good form in recent weeks. He is quickly establishing himself as a vital cog in new manager Erik ten Hag's system. However, the Englishman's contract with the Red Devils expires next summer.

According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana are now monitoring his situation. They were linked with Rashford this summer but ultimately nothing worked out on that front. Rashford is quite experienced at the highest level of the game despite being just 24-years-old.

It's worth noting that United do have the option of extending Rashford's contract by a year unilaterally. If they do extend his contract, then Barca will be asked to cough up a sizeable amount as transfer fee if they want to sign him next summer.

