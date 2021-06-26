Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca keen to sign Chelsea star, Club under pressure as Lionel Messi's contract renewal stalls and more - 26 June 2021 

Barcelona are looking to bring in a Chelsea star with whom they had reached an agreement on personal terms in January.

Barcelona's summer transfer activity has been good so far. They've signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers. The club is under pressure to trim its wage bill and will look to offload quite a few players this summer. Club president Joan Laporta has also revealed that they will make three or four more signings before the transfer window closes.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 June 2021.

Manchester City interested in Antoine Griezmann

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Despite being one of Barcelona's best players in the 2020-21 season, Antoine Griezmann could be shown the exit door this summer. The Catalans need to free up funds and Griezmann is one of the highest earners at the club.

According to Fichajes, Manchester City are interested in the Frenchman as an alternative to Harry Kane. Pep Guardiola and co. have made signing the Tottenham Hotspur striker their priority this summer. If they fail in their attempt to sign Kane, the Cules will look to rope in Griezmann from Barcelona.

Manchester City are looking to bring in a top forward this summer following Sergio Aguero's departure. They are currently short on striker options.

Barcelona pushing for Lionel Messi to sign new contract before July 1

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Lionel Messi's current contract with Barcelona will expire on the 1st of July. The BBC claims that contrary to recent reports, the Catalans are yet to reach an agreement with Messi over a new deal. The club wants to announce the contract renewal before the start of July and are pushing Messi to put pen to paper.

Extending Messi's contract comes with its own set of complications. Barcelona reportedly need to trim their wage bill by €200 million. If they meet Messi's demands, they will need to sell quite a few stars to balance their wage bill.

The report adds that Joan Laporta is ready to offer Messi a two-year contract. The club is reportedly aware of Messi's desire to play in the MLS after the Qatar World Cup in 2022. But they would like to see him return to the club in any capacity of his choosing thereafter.

Time is running out ⏳



Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract runs out on 1 July - and the club are raising the urgency on securing a new deal#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 26, 2021

Barcelona interested in Marcos Alonso

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Barcelona are scouring the market for a left-back. They are looking for a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba, who has been linked with an exit. His current deputy, Junior Firpo, is also expected to be offloaded this summer.

Marcos Alonso was almost iced out of Chelsea under Frank Lampard. But he has featured more frequently under new manager Thomas Tuchel. As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have registered an interest in the Spanish left-back.

It is claimed that Barcelona had reached an agreement with Alonso on personal terms back in January. However, the move didn't materialize. The 30-year-old has failed to impress as a full-back at Chelsea. But he is one of the world's best wing-backs and is a far better player when his primary duty is to attack.

Marcos Alonso is a wanted man this summer. #CFC https://t.co/6iWjGOZnMn — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) June 26, 2021

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Shambhu Ajith