Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca keen to sign PSG forward on a free transfer, Xavi to sell Frenkie de Jong on one condition and more - 6 June 2022

Barcelona are keen to bolster their attack this summer but their financial problems are forcing them to scour the free agent market.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 6 June 2022.

Pep Guardiola issues warning to Barcelona over Bernardo Silva pursuit

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Barcelona are keen to add another central midfielder to their ranks this summer. Xavi is keen to sign a player in the mould of Andres Iniesta, who can dictate the tempo of the game and be a creative force in the centre of the pitch.

Bernardo Silva has thus emerged as a transfer target for Xavi. The Barcelona manager reportedly admires Silva but will find it difficult to price him away from Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola responded today to Barcelona's apparent interest in Silva by saying (@ReshadRahman_ via Fabrizio Romano):

“They will have a difficult time.”

Silva was a standout performer for Manchester City in their triumphant 2021-22 Premier League season. With Ilkay Gundogan's future remaining unresolved, Guardiola is not interested in parting ways with the Portugal international.

Pep was the one who changed Bernardo’s mind last summer when he wanted to leave the club - he’s still fighting to keep BS at Man City. Pep Guardiola answers on Barcelona interested in Bernardo Silva as top target: “They will have a difficult time...”.Pep was the one who changed Bernardo’s mind last summer when he wanted to leave the club - he’s still fighting to keep BS at Man City. Pep Guardiola answers on Barcelona interested in Bernardo Silva as top target: “They will have a difficult time...”. 🔒🇵🇹 @ReshadRahman_ #MCFCPep was the one who changed Bernardo’s mind last summer when he wanted to leave the club - he’s still fighting to keep BS at Man City.

Xavi to sanction Frenkie de Jong sale on one condition

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with an exit this summer. Manchester United are keen to rope in the Dutch midfielder. Although the player wants to kick on at the Camp Nou, Barcelona's financial woes could force them to cash in on him.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi is not too keen to let De Jong leave this summer. However, he would be willing to let him leave if it means that the club could bring in Robert Lewandowski or Bernardo Silva.

Xavi believes that one of the main reasons why the Catalans struggled in the 2021-22 season is the lack of a proven goalscorer. He believes Lewandowski's arrival could change that. Xavi also reportedly believes that Silva could be a great replacement for De Jong.

Barcelona keen to sign Angel Di Maria

Paris Saint Germain v Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Angel Di Maria's current contract with Paris Saint-Germain will expire at the end of this month. As per Roger Torelló (via Barca Times), Barcelona are interested in the Argentine forward as he will be available on a free transfer.

Barcelona are looking to see if they can extend Ousmane Dembele's contract. If they are unsuccessful in their attempts to tie him down to a new deal and cannot sign Raphinha from Leeds United, they will look at other options.

Di Maria could be a great stopgap option for them as he will not cost them anything in terms of a transfer fee. Juventus are also interested in Di Maria but the player prefers a move to Barcelona, according to reliable journalist Reshad Rahman.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ ) JUST IN: Di Maria to Barcelona is possible. The player prefers a move to Spain and the sporting area is yet to rule out his signing as his experience, versatility and performances have impressed the club. Juventus haven’t given up. #Transfers ) JUST IN: Di Maria to Barcelona is possible. The player prefers a move to Spain and the sporting area is yet to rule out his signing as his experience, versatility and performances have impressed the club. Juventus haven’t given up. @relevo (🌕) JUST IN: Di Maria to Barcelona is possible. The player prefers a move to Spain and the sporting area is yet to rule out his signing as his experience, versatility and performances have impressed the club. Juventus haven’t given up. @relevo #Transfers 🇦🇷🚨

