Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to let Frenkie de Jong stay on one condition, Cesar Azpilicueta reveals why he wanted to join Blaugrana and more - 9 August 2022

Barcelona seem to have finally found a way to pile the pressure on Frenkie de Jong with respect to his future at the club.

After finishing second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, the Blaugrana are determined to turn things around in the upcoming season.

The club has done an excellent job so far, recruiting some world-class players in this summer's transfer window. Despite having bolstered their ranks quite considerably already, they are still looking to bring in more players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 August 2022.

Robert Lewandowski reveals how much he relishes being at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski, who picked up his second successive European Golden Shoe last season, joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich last summer. The Poland international scored his first goal for the Catalans in their Gamper Trophy victory over Pumas.

In a subsequent interview (via Tribuna), Lewandowski discussed how happy he is to be at Barcelona. He said:

“It’s just a new feeling for me.I needed this change, this move to another country to another club. I feel like a kid who got a new toy.”

On being asked about how he felt about 59,026 fans showing up for his official unveiling at the Camp Nou, Lewandowski said:

“Incredible! I didn’t expect so many fans. It doesn’t matter that I had more than other players like Ronaldinho or Ibrahimovic.

“Those were different times anyway. But in the end it’s really nice when you get so much support right away. Such experiences stay forever.”

Cesar Azpilicueta reveals why he wanted to join Barcelona

Barcelona were actively pursuing Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta this summer. However, after much deliberation, Azpilicueta decided to commit his future to the Blues.

But the 32-year-old has now revealed in an interview with Chelsea's website.that he was tempted by the prospect of taking on a new challenge in his home country of Spain. He said:

"I’m always totally honest and the conversations were there. I thought after the Club World Cup, winning this trophy and being the first player at Chelsea to win every single trophy available, that perhaps it was time to go back to Spain, maybe for a new challenge.

"But then everything happened, we had some really good conversations with the manager and the owners. I’m the captain of this club and I wanted to stay committed to Chelsea.

"The conversations we had will remain private, but we had some really good communications, we said what we thought and then I realised that I wanted to continue to help my club."

César Azpilicueta @CesarAzpi I am really happy to extend my stay at Chelsea, my home. It is almost 10 years since I first arrived and joined the club. I really feel the love of our fans and I am really excited for the new project we have in our hands… I am really happy to extend my stay at Chelsea, my home. It is almost 10 years since I first arrived and joined the club. I really feel the love of our fans and I am really excited for the new project we have in our hands… https://t.co/wia6DEjvKI

Barcelona will keep Frenkie de Jong on one condition

Frenkie de Jong has been linked with an exit all summer, with both Manchester United and Chelsea credited with an interest. Barcelona have been keen to offload him in order to furnish funds and balance their wage bill.

The latest developments at Barcelona have been quite fascinating. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Catalans are threatening legal action over the Dutchman's current contract. Barcelona have reportedly informed De Jong that they want to annul his existing contract and return to the one he was on prior to that.

They claim that the terms that were afforded to him by the previous board involved criminality. Barcelona reportedly have grounds to take legal action against those involved.

The Catalans are reportedly ready to let De Jong stay at the club but on one condition, as per Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal). The 25-year-old can kick on at Barcelona only if he agrees to significantly lower his wages.

B/R Football @brfootball Barcelona have told Frenkie de Jong that they want him to revert back to his previous contract because they have evidence of criminality around his renewal by the club’s former board and can threaten legal action, reports @David_Ornstein Barcelona have told Frenkie de Jong that they want him to revert back to his previous contract because they have evidence of criminality around his renewal by the club’s former board and can threaten legal action, reports @David_Ornstein https://t.co/TnSiSvRva9

