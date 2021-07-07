Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca looking to sell Antoine Griezmann, Real Madrid to open talks with Blaugrana midfielder and more - 7 July 2021

Barcelona's financial situation is forcing them to offload quite a few of their star players this summer.

The Catalans have signed Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay on free transfers. Club president Joan Laporta has promised there will be three or four more signings. However, they are in desperate need of trimming their wage bill before doing any more business in the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 7 July 2021.

Barcelona cannot afford to sign Jose Gaya

Left-back is a position that Barcelona are looking to strengthen this summer. The Cules have sold Jordi Alba's deputy Junior Firpo to Leeds United for €15 million. They would ideally want one more quality left-back in the side and have been heavily linked with Valencia's Jose Gaya.

The 26-year-old was part of the Spanish side that reached the semifinals of Euro 2020. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona do not have enough money to fund a move for Gaya. So even though the clubs share a good working relationship, a deal is unlikely to happen due to Barcelona's delicate financial condition.

Real Madrid to hold talks to sign Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic is one of the players that Barcelona are keen to offload this summer. The former Juventus man endured a torrid debut campaign at the Camp Nou and started just 12 games across all competitions.

Barcelona's financial condition is so dire that they've offered Pjanic the option to leave for free this summer. They are reportedly yet to register their new signings because their wage bill is too high at the moment. Pjanic earns €6.5 million in wages annually.

According to El Gol Digital, Real Madrid have registered an interest in the Bosnian international and are set to hold talks with the midfielder over a potential move. Los Blancos are looking to bring reinforcements to their midfield and are keen to bring Pjanic over and help him regain his form.

Barcelona have offered to release Miralem Pjanic on a free transfer just a year after buying him.



Who should sign him? 🇧🇦 pic.twitter.com/miXqYtZSdO — Goal (@goal) July 4, 2021

Barcelona ready to sanction the sale of Antoine Griezmann

According to Sport, Barcelona are looking to offload Antoine Griezmann this summer. The Frenchman is one of the highest earners at the club and getting him off their payroll will free up funds that could be used to extend Messi's contract.

They've sold the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Konrad de la Fuente and Junior Firpo. But they need to make more sales and offload some high wage earners like Griezmann, Pjanic and Umtiti to balance their books.

Having already added Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero to the frontline, it makes sense for Barcelona to sell Griezmann. The French forward is currently on holiday following France's elimination from Euro 2020.

Barcelona have opened the door for Griezmann to leave the club this summer. Barça believe that the Frenchman is the player who can yield the most money, and that's necessary for Messi's contract renewal. [sport] pic.twitter.com/yCH3folJJG — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 6, 2021

