Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca looking to sign Bayern Munich star in January, Manchester City's stance on Raheem Sterling revealed and more - 21 November 2021

The Xavi era has begun in Barcelona. It was far from easy for the Catalans in Xavi's first game in charge of his former club. But they were able to record a 1-0 win thanks to a Memphis Depay goal from the spot. Barcelona are now preparing ahead of the January transfer window as well.

Xavi discusses Sergio Aguero retirement rumours

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claimed yesterday that Sergio Aguero will be forced to retire due to his heart condition. The Argentina striker was forced off during a La Liga game against Alaves after suffering a 'cardiac arrhythmia' or irregular heartbeat.

However, Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed that he is not aware of any such updates about Aguero's health condition. Speaking to reporters after Barcelona's 1-0 win over Espanyol, Xavi said:

"About Kun Aguero I don't know anything. I spoke to him the other day and what came out is not certain.

"We don't have this information. We are in touch with him and we will follow the evolution of what he had and hopefully he can keep playing football. This is the information I have. I don't know where it came from [the news about Aguero's retirement]."

Aguero was taken to hospital after the clash with Alaves at the end of October after experiencing chest pains and difficulty breathing.

Manchester City won't part with Raheem Sterling in January

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has been heavily linked with Barcelona. Sterling has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City following the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer.

It was claimed in the media that Pep Guardiola would allow Sterling to leave on loan for the rest of the season if the player asks for it. However, as per The Mirror, Manchester City have no plans of letting the Englishman leave this winter.

Manchester City's board will not let Pep Guardiola's squad be weakened unless they invest in the January transfer market themselves, which is unlikely to happen.

[ According to 'sources close to the club', Raheem Sterling has gone as far as to inform Pep Guardiola that he would like to join Barcelona. @90min_Football / Exclusive] According to 'sources close to the club', Raheem Sterling has gone as far as to inform Pep Guardiola that he would like to join Barcelona.[@90min_Football / Exclusive] https://t.co/sIjfxgZv8e

Barcelona enquire about Kingsley Coman's availability in January

Xavi is interested in roping in Kingsley Coman as one of his first major signings at Barcelona. According to Sport, Barcelona have already sounded out the possibility of signing Kingsley Coman with Bayern Munich.

However, while Bayern Munich are willing to listen to offers for the Frenchman, they have no interest in letting him leave on loan. Due to Barcelona's financial issues, they cannot cough up the money if Bayern Munich's asking price is too high.

It has also been claimed that Coman wants to leave Bayern Munich despite the club offering to extend his current contract, which expires in 2023. The 25-year-old has scored just two goals and provided an assist in 11 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians this term.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Kingsley Coman on his form since recovering from a heart problem: "It was a cardiac arrhythmia, you can google it. It was getting worse, there were slight crises, moments when I was out of breath a lot faster." [ @telefoot_TF1 Kingsley Coman on his form since recovering from a heart problem: "It was a cardiac arrhythmia, you can google it. It was getting worse, there were slight crises, moments when I was out of breath a lot faster." [@telefoot_TF1] https://t.co/SH7Q6TIWER

