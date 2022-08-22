Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to make €9 million bid for Marcos Alonso alternative, Club identify Real Sociedad star as potential Sergio Busquets replacement and more - 22 August 2022

Barcelona are looking to get quite a few deals over the line as we enter the final week of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 4-1 to earn their first win of the 2022-23 La Liga season. As we approach the final week of the summer transfer window, the Catalans are far from done and are looking to offload quite a few players and sign new ones.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 22 August 2022.

Memphis Depay's move to Juventus stalled over personal terms

Memphis Depay is among the players that Barcelona are looking to offload before the end of the month. It looked like he was set to agree to mutually terminate his contract with Barcelona and join the Bianconeri.

However, according to a fresh report on Tuttosport, the Dutch forward's move to Juventus has hit a stumbling block. The Old Lady are now reconsidering their decision to sign Depay due to his high wage demands.

Reports from earlier this week suggested that Depay had agreed to a contract worth €5 million with Juventus. However, his lawyer Sebastian Ledure flew to Turin after coming to an agreement with Barca and presented a new offer that would see Depay earn €7 million per year plus bonuses.

As per the report, the 28-year-old wants a two-year deal with the option of extending it by another year. The deal has not collapsed but there is a good chance that Juventus might decide to call off their pursuit of Depay.

Blaugrana identify Martin Zubimendi as the ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets has been a stalwart in midfield for Barca over the past decade and a half. However, he has walked into the twilight of his career and the Catalans need to replace him soon.

His current contract with the club expires next summer and he is reportedly keen to move to the MLS for the final leg of his career. According to Xavi Campos on Cat Radio, Barca have identified Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as the ideal replacement for Busquets.

Zubimendi is one of La Real's most improved players under Imanol Alguacil. He has proven himself in La Liga and has plenty of experience under his belt. The 23-year-old has a €60 million release clause in his contract and is tied to Real Sociedad until 2025.

Barcelona to ramp up efforts to sign Javi Galan

According to Diario AS, Barca are set to step up their pursuit of Javi Galan. The Celta Vigo left-back has been linked with the Catalans all summer but the Camp Nou outfit had reportedly shifted their focus to Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.

The Blaugrana remain keen to sign Alonso but an inability to offload players and free up their wage bill has curtailed their flexibility in the transfer market. Galan is a cheaper alternative to Alonso. The 27-year-old has an €18 million release clause, but Barca are looking to place a €9 million bid to Celta Vigo.

Galan's wage demands are also likely to be lesser than Alonso's and as such, the Barca board view him as an attractive option.

