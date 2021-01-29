Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca make final decision on Eric Garcia, Blaugrana centre-back in talks with Nice and more- 29 January 2021

Barcelona have made a final decision on whether or not to sign Eric Garcia in January.

Barcelona have remained dormant through the January transfer window and it remains to be seen whether that will change over the next couple of days. Ronald Koeman and co. are focused on exacting revenge on Athletic Bilbao after the Spanish Super Cup final loss when the two sides clash on Sunday.

Sergino Dest explains why he chose Barcelona over Bayern Munich

Barcelona secured the services of young right-back Sergino Dest from Ajax last summer. Barcelona stole a march on Bayern Munich and pipped them to the signing of the youngster. The Bavarians eventually signed Bouna Sarr from Marseille but it was clear that Sergino Dest was their priority target.

Sergino Dest has revealed in a recent interview the reason behind his choosing to join Barcelona over Bayern Munich. Speaking in an interview via Az, Dest said:

“FC Barcelona was the club of my dreams. I’ve always wanted to play for Barca at one point or another and then I got the opportunity. Bayern Munich still existed, it wasn’t an easy decision. They are both great teams, but then I listened to my heart and said to myself that Barcelona was the place for me. That’s why I went to Barca,”

Jean-Clair Todibo in talks with Nice

Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo is currently on loan with Benfica and has struggled to find playing time at the Primeira Liga outfit. He has entered talks with Nice over a move to the Ligue 1 side till the end of the season.

According to French daily newspaper Nice-Matin, a deal is very close to being agreed but it won't be finalized in time for Todibo to feature against St. Etienne on the weekend. The report does not clarify whether it's a loan deal or a permanent one.

Barcelona decide not to sign Eric Garcia in January

According to the latest report from RAC1, the meeting that was supposed to take place today involving the presidential candidates and the management committee has been called off. Interim president Carlos Tusquets had called the meeting in order to discuss the Eric Garcia situation.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that the Manchester City defender will not listen to any other offers and remains keen on returning to Barcelona. The presidential candidates, Laporta and Victor Font have not been able to see eye-to-eye on the matter though.

Laporta insists that Barcelona shouldn't pay to sign him now when he will be available for free in the summer. However, Victor Font believes that signing Garcia in January will be crucial to Barcelona challenging for titles in the second half of the season.