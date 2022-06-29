Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca make fresh bid for Robert Lewandowski, Blaugrana's salary offer to Ousmane Dembele revealed and more - 29 June 2022

Barcelona are exploring various options in the transfer window but are being held back because of their financial problems.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 29 June 2022.

Chelsea close to signing Barcelona target Raphinha

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a complete agreement with Leeds United for Raphinha. They made a last minute entry on the scene and hijacked Arsenal's move for the Brazilian winger.

As per the report, Leeds United have accepted a £60-65 million (add-ons included) offer for Raphinha. The Blues are now looking to reach an agreement on personal terms with the player.

Barcelona were earlier linked with a move for Raphinha. However, Leeds United's £60 million valuation had become a major stumbling block for them.

Barcelona's salary offer for Ousmane Dembele revealed

According to Get French Football News, Barcelona have offered Ousmane Dembele a three-year contract worth €6 million per annum. That is considerably lower than the €11 million he has been pocketing over the last five years.

Dembele is currently on course to become a free agent at the end of this month. Initial talks over a new deal collapsed in January but Dembele's performance in the second half of the season forced Barcelona to reconsider their stance.

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Dembele. But the Blues have now turned their focus to Raphinha and Raheem Sterling. As such, the French winger will now have to make a decision quickly with signing an extension at Barcelona being one of his more viable options at the moment.

Barcelona make fresh bid for Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has made no secret of his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalans have made a €40 million + add-ons offer for the Poland international.

Lewandowski has reportedly already told Bayern Munich of his intention to wait for Barcelona. Joan Laporta shares a good working relationship with the 33-year-old striker's agent.

The Bundesliga giants have so far remained adamant throughout the summer and continue to insist that Lewandowski is not for sale.

