Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca make last-ditch attempt to sign Manchester United striker, Atletico Madrid reject Blaugrana's bid for star forward and more - 31 August 2021

After their hard-fought 2-1 win over Getafe on Sunday, Barcelona turned their attention towards the transfer window. The club has not really been successful at offloading players who have been deemed surplus to requirements at the club. But they still made a lot of news on transfer deadline day, though it didn't amount to much.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 31 August 2021.

RB Leipzig agree €15 million deal with Barcelona for Ilaix Moriba

Ilaix Moriba leaves Barcelona and joins RB Leipzig, done deal and here-we-go confirmed. He’ll be in Leipzig today in order to sign & undergo his medical tomorrow morning. €15m final fee. 🔴🤝 #FCB #RBLeipzig



His agent Wittmann has been key to respect the agreement with Leipzig. pic.twitter.com/kr1uWpENdv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Ilaix Moriba was tipped to leave Barcelona after a fallout with the club following negotiations over a new contract. According to Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig agreed a deal worth €15 million for the 18-year-old midfielder.

The deal has been signed and Moriba will undergo a medical on the 31st. The Catalans wanted to tie him down to a new deal. However, they were put off by Moriba's wage demands. With the player not ready to settle for the wages offered by Barcelona, he was sent to train for the Barcelona B team.

Barcelona also communicated to the player that if they don't find a potential suitor for him, he will stay on the sidelines this season.

Atletico Madrid reject Barcelona's loan bid for Joao Felix

Real Valladolid CF v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Barcelona's attack has been significantly weakened following the departure of Lionel Messi. Ronald Koeman has been keen to add reinforcements to his attack. According to Goal, Barcelona made a last-ditch attempt to sign Atletico Madrid's young attacker Joao Felix.

They made a loan bid for the 21-year-old but the Rojiblancos rejected it straightaway and refused to get into a negotiation with Barcelona. The offer was reportedly conveyed through Felix's agent Jorge Mendes. But Atletico Madrid are not at all interested in parting with the player who is viewed as their next superstar.

Manchester United reject Barcelona's move for Edinson Cavani

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Yet another transfer saga that was exclusively part of the transfer deadline day madness, the Edinson Cavani to Barcelona story didn't have much of a lifespan. Barcelona made a last-ditch attempt to add Cavani to their strikeforce but Manchester United were not interested, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Catalans have signed Sergio Aguero from Manchester City but the striker has been ruled out until October with an injury. His recent injury problems have been a cause for concern for Barcelona and they want another proven goalscorer in their side.

Cavani had extended his contract at Manchester United by a year earlier this summer. However, the Uruguayan was reportedly unsettled by Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at the club. Manchester United go into the 2021-22 season with two veteran strikers who are also seasoned goalscorers.

Edinson Cavani will not join Barcelona. He’s not leaving Manchester United in the final hours of the market, confirmed by all parties involved. 🇺🇾 #MUFC #FCB #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Edited by Shambhu Ajith