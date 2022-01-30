Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to make one last attempt to sign Argentina star, Ousmane Dembele close to sealing Premier League move and more - 30 January 2022

Despite their financial problems, Barcelona have been actively making moves in the January transfer window.

The Catalans beat Deportivo Alaves 1-0 in their latest outing a week ago and are currently fifth in the La Liga table. They are navigating a busy time away from the pitch right now. Tomorrow is going to be crucial for Barcelona as they look to further rejig their squad and sell some of the deadwood.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 January 2022.

Ousmane Dembele close to sealing Premier League move

Barcelona are desperate to offload Ousmane Dembele before the January transfer window closes. Contract talks between Barcelona and the 24 year old collapsed due to the latter's high wage demands. The Catalans have withdrawn the offer and have asked Dembele to find a new club.

According to Sport, Manchester United and Chelsea have been in contact with the Frenchman's camp. Barcelona are willing to accept as low as £18 million in transfer fee for Dembele. However, the player's £210,000 per week wage demands could become a stumbling block in negotiations.

The player has reportedly spoken to both clubs and it will be very interesting to see how this saga pans out in the next 24 hours.

Xavi wants 10 new signings in the summer

Xavi is not very pleased with the squad that he has inherited at Barcelona. The Catalans have far too many underperforming and overpaid players. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Xavi has requested 10 new signings in the summer.

In order to make way for new signings, the Catalans will need to offload quite a few players in the summer.

The summer outgoings are expected to include Luuk de Jong, Samuel Umtiti, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Clement Lenglet, Martin Braithwaite, Sergino Dest, Neto and Riqui Puig.

Barcelona to make last-ditch attempt to sign Nicolas Tagliafico

Barcelona are looking to make a last-ditch attempt to sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico before the transfer window draws to a close. According to SPORT, the Catalans are looking to sign the Argentinian international on an initial loan deal.

Due to their financial problems, they are unable to match Ajax's €7 million asking price for Tagliafico. The Dutch outfit will reportedly be open to sending the 29-year-old on loan if the Catalans are ready to include an obligation-to-buy clause in the agreement.

Tagliafico has fallen down the pecking order at Ajax this term. Erik Ten Hag has been playing Daley Blind at left-back and Tagliafico has started just six of Ajax's 29 matches across all competitions so far this season. He has scored two goals and provided an assist thus far.

Barcelona have been looking for a left-back all January. Jordi Alba's performance levels have dipped considerably in recent times and Alejandro Balde is yet to settle down at the Camp Nou. That's why they will now make a final attempt to rope in Tagliafico before the transfer deadline day ends.

