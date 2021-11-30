Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca offer Philippe Coutinho in swap deal for Manchester United star, Club reach agreement in principle with Manchester City forward and more - 30 November 2021

Barcelona defeated Villarreal 3-1 on Saturday to make it two successive wins in La Liga for the first time in the 2021-22 season. A sense of optimism has returned to the club following the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as manager. The club are also preparing ahead of the January transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 November 2021.

Chelsea interested in Ronald Araujo

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga Santander

Chelsea have an 'enormous interest' in young Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, as per Sport (via Sport Witness). Araujo is currently tied with Barcelona until the summer of 2023. Chelsea will reportedly make a move for him next summer as he enters the final year of his current deal with the Catalans.

Liverpool have also registered an interest in the 22-year-old. The Uruguayan international has started eight games across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League so far this term. He is a good passer of the ball in addition to being adept at tackling and aerial duels as well.

Ferran Torres reaches agreement in principle to join Barcelona

Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers F.C. - Carabao Cup Third Round

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has been extensively linked with Barcelona over the past few weeks. The Spain international has been impressive for Manchester City since joining in 2020. In 43 appearances across all competitions, the 21-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided four assists.

Sport claims that Barcelona are actively looking to sign Torres and are formulating a plan to secure his services. To that end, they've reportedly already reached an agreement in principle with the player over a move.

Barcelona are weak in the attacking department following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer. Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Aguero have been sidelined with ailments and Ousmane Dembele is nearing the end of his contract.

Therefore, adding reinforcements to their depleted frontline is a priority for Xavi Hernandez.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Official: Ferran Torres has been named as @marca ’s Best Player in the Spain National Team for 2021. 🌟🇪🇸 Official: Ferran Torres has been named as @marca’s Best Player in the Spain National Team for 2021. 🌟🇪🇸

Barcelona offer Philippe Coutinho in exchange for Manchester United star

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Philippe Coutinho is one of the players that Xavi has reportedly deemed surplus to requirements at the club. Due to their financial woes, Barcelona are inclined to pull off swap deals for their transfer targets. Coutinho is someone they are ready to use as a makeweight in such deals.

According to Sport, Barcelona have offered the Brazilian midfielder to Manchester United in exchange for Anthony Martial. The Catalans have been linked with the French forward who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

However, Manchester United have rejected the chance to sign Coutinho as he does not fit the profile of the midfielder they are looking to rope in.

utdreport @utdreport From Spain: Barcelona keeping tabs on Anthony Martial From Spain: Barcelona keeping tabs on Anthony Martial

Edited by Shambhu Ajith