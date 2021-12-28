Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca offered chance to sign Juventus star, Club lining up January move for Mikel Merino and more - 28 December 2021

Barcelona are seventh in the La Liga table as 2021 draws to a close. It hasn't been easy going for Xavi Hernandez in his first few weeks back at the club. He has his work cut out trying to turn his side's fortunes around after a rough start to the new season.

The Catalans are set for a busy January transfer window as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 28 December 2021.

Ferran Torres move delayed due to documentation issues

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona fans have been eagerly waiting for the club to announce the signing of Ferran Torres. However, they will need to wait a litte longer. The Spanish youngster has passed his medical but the move is getting delayed due to some documentation issues, as per MARCA.

The two teams are not done reviewing all the contracts and documents and until there is clarity on all fronts, the deal won't be announced. The Catalans were expected to announce Torres' signing by Tuesday afternoon but it has been put on hold for now.

Barcelona weighing up move for Mikel Merino

CA Osasuna v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Mikel Merino has established himself as one of the best midfielders in La Liga over the past three seasons. He joined Real Sociedad from Newcastle United in 2018 and has become a very important player for them. La Real reportedly value him at €60 million.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are interested in Mikel Merino and are lining up a January move for him. Xavi Hernandez is aware of the fact that Sergio Busquets is walking into the twilight of his career. As a result, he wants to bring in a player who can have an instant impact at the club.

In 131 appearances across all competitions for Real Sociedad, the 25-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona are interested in Locatelli, Camavinga and Mikel Merino to become potential replacements for Busquets.



— MD Barcelona are interested in Locatelli, Camavinga and Mikel Merino to become potential replacements for Busquets.— MD https://t.co/fqy8datXbF

Barcelona offered chance to sign Paulo Dybala

Juventus v Genoa CFC - Serie A

As things stand, Paulo Dybala is set to become a free agent next summer. His current deal with Juventus expires in 2022 and the Argentina international will be free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club from January.

Catalan outlet El Nacional claims that the Catalans have been offered the chance to sign the 28-year-old. Barcelona are short-staffed in the attacking department. Sergio Aguero's retirement, Ansu Fati's injury issues and Lionel Messi's departure have all impacted the club massively.

As such, signing a player of Dybala's quality on a free transfer will be a huge boost for Barcelona.

Max Statman  @emaxstatman



－ @LaGazzetta_IT JUST IN: The agent of Paulo Dybala has returned to Argentina, the contract renewal has been postponed. JUST IN: The agent of Paulo Dybala has returned to Argentina, the contract renewal has been postponed.－ @LaGazzetta_IT https://t.co/QCctfJHye5

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Shambhu Ajith