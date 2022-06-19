Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca open to selling star forward, Brazilian winger's agent set for talks with Blaugrana and more - 19 June 2022

Barcelona are open to selling one of their best attackers from last season due to their financial problems.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 19 June 2022.

Napoli in no fear of losing Kalidou Koulibaly

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly's current contract expires next summer. As such, many expect the Senegal international to leave the club this summer and take up a fresh challenge elsewhere. According to Gianluca Di Marzio (via Napoli Report), Barcelona are the club most interested in the 30-year-old.

However, as per the report, Napoli coach Luciano Spalleti admires Koulibaly and wants to keep him beyond the summer. The Partenopei are reportedly calm regarding the situation and believe that they cannot be strong-armed into cutting a deal on terms lower than they want.

— @CorSport Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti would be willing to resign if Koulibaly leaves the club. Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti would be willing to resign if Koulibaly leaves the club.— @CorSport

Raphinha's agent set to meet with Barcelona

Leeds United v Chelsea - Premier League

Barcelona have identified Raphinha as the best potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele. However, their financial woes have stopped them from pursuing a deal as Leeds United won't sell Raphinha for cheap.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Rapihnha is worried about his future amid links with Barcelona. The 25-year-old wants to move to the Camp Nou and has already agreed personal terms with the club.

However, he has garnered interest from Premier League giants like Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal. As per the report, Raphinha's agent Deco is set to meet with Barcelona's representatives next week to get some clarity on the situation.

He will look to find out whether or not the Catalans will be able to afford Raphinha this summer.

Barça need to be fast as Premier League clubs are back in the race, including Arsenal - but no bid submitted yet. Raphinha deal. Barcelona have full agreement with his agent Deco since February on a five year deal but Leeds want €55m, no plan to change their price tag.Barça need to be fast as Premier League clubs are back in the race, including Arsenal - but no bid submitted yet. Raphinha deal. Barcelona have full agreement with his agent Deco since February on a five year deal but Leeds want €55m, no plan to change their price tag. 🇧🇷 #FCB Barça need to be fast as Premier League clubs are back in the race, including Arsenal - but no bid submitted yet.

Barcelona will listen to offers for Memphis Depay

FC Barcelona v Galatasaray: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Barcelona are set to sell stakes in the Barca Licensing & Merchandising wing and TV rights. This is expected to ease the financial burden on the club. However, they won't be out of the woods entirely and will still need to sell a few players before they can make new signings.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are open to selling Memphis Depay this summer. The Dutch striker joined the Catalans last summer on a free transfer. He even accepted reduced terms due to Barcelona's financial woes.

According to the report, Xavi admires Depay and his versatility but the manager is aware of Barcelona's need to make some tough calls in the transfer market.

