Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca open talks for Italy forward, Club dealt huge blow as they can't register new signings and more - 6 July 2021

Barcelona's summer transfer activities have started off on a good note. But their financial condition may be much worse than we had all initially believed it to be. Joan Laporta is a man on a mission as he tries to trim the club's wage bill and also extend Lionel Messi's contract.

Junior Firpo leaves Barcelona to join Leeds United

Barcelona confirmed today that left-back Junior Firpo has been signed by Premier League outfit Leeds United for €15 million. The 24-year-old spent two seasons at Barcelona and played second-fiddle to Jordi Alba. He was tipped to be offloaded this summer.

Barcelona released an official statement confirming Firpo's departure.

“FC Barcelona and Leeds United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Junior Firpo for 15 million euros. Barça will retain 20% of any future sale of the player. “The Club would like to publicly thank Junior Firpo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Barcelona can't register their new signings

Barcelona's summer might have gotten off to a great start but the club's financial situation is extremely worrisome. Rubén Uría and Adrià Soldevila at Goal Espana have found some 'disturbing' results after digging into details of the Catalans' finances.

Barcelona are reportedly in need of trimming their wage bill by €200 million before they register new signings. Konrad de la Fuente, Jean-Clair Todibo, Francisco Trincao and Junior Firpo have left the club. But the Catalans need some of their high-earners to leave as well if they're to reduce their wage bill significantly.

Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur make contact for Lorenzo Insigne

As per reports (via ESPN), Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur have made contact for Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne. The 30-year-old's current contract expires next summer and the Partenopei could be forced to cash in on him this summer.

Insigne was Napoli's best player in the 2020-21 season, scoring 21 goals while registering 15 assists across all competitions. He has been one of Italy's standout performers at Euro 2020 and is all set to play for them in the semi-final against Spain on Tuesday.

