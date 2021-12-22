Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca open talks to sign Ajax forward, Ousmane Dembele makes decision on future and more - 22 December 2021

Barcelona settled for a 1-1 draw against 10-men Sevilla on Tuesday. Club legend Xavi Hernandez has endured a rocky start to his managerial reign. The Catalans have a lot of work to do and the club are also preparing ahead of what's expected to be a busy January transfer window for them.

Xavi defends Barcelona's performance against Sevilla

Barcelona's game with Sevilla ended 1-1. The Andalusians took the lead through Alejandro Gomez in the 32nd minute before Ronald Araujo restored parity before half-time. Sevilla then went down to 10-men as Jules Kounde was sent off in the 64th minute.

However, Barcelona just couldn't find a winner despite having a one-man advantage. Speaking after the game, Xavi said that he was content with the way his side played and believes they deserved to win. But he also acknowledged that the result was far from ideal.

“We deserved to win tonight. We have played how we want to play; with personality, pressure and a high tempo. This is a difficult field, but we have competed very well. The single point is not good for us, the worst thing is the result. They anticipated our error, and there are things to improve.

“It’s going to be hard for me to sleep. I am dissatisfied with the result, but the play comes close to the Barça that I want; brave and attacking, just like I have experienced and seen it has given us successes."

Ousmane Dembele decides he wants to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele's current contract expires next summer. The club has been looking to tie him down to a new deal but talks had reached an impasse. However, according to Footmercato (via Sport), Dembele has decided to commit his future to Barcelona.

The Frenchman has reportedly told his agent to take the deal forward. He plans to sign a new two-year contract that runs until 2024. Dembele has struggled with multiple injury issues in recent times and has just regained full fitness again.

Since joining Barcelona in 2017, Dembele has scored 30 goals and provided 22 assists in 125 appearances across all competitions since then.

📊| Ousmane Dembélé vs Sevilla. ⚡



• 1 Assist.
• 68 Touches.
• 25 Passes.
• 3/3 Accurate Long Balls.
• 6 Crosses.
• 5 Chances Created. (Most)
• 4 Key Passes.
• 5 Shots.
• 1 Hit The Woodwork.
• 4/7 Duels Won.
• 1 Dribble.
• 4 Ball Recoveries.
• 3 Fouls Won.

Barcelona open talks with Sebastian Haller

Sebastian Haller has been absolutely sensational for Ajax this season. He has scored 20 goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances for the Dutch outfit this term. He has been great in the Champions League group stage and has netted 10 times in six games.

Barcelona are short-staffed in the striking department. Sergio Aguero had to retire from football. Martin Braithwaite is out injured and Luuk de Jong's loan deal is set to be cut short in January. According to El Nacional, the Catalans have now opened talks to sign Haller.

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani is another striker who Barcelona have been linked with. But the 34-year-old Uruguayan international will only be a short-term solution. On the other hand, Haller will be a long-term solution to their problems.

Sebastian Haller equals Cristiano's record for the Most Goals Scored in a Single UEFA Champions League Group Stage.



He scored 10 goals in 6 games for Ajax on his debut Champions League campaign.



He is the highest scoring African in a single UEFA Champions League group stage.

