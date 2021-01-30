Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca plan to loan out two more players in two days, Barca presidential candidate has seven top players on his wishlist and more- 30 January 2021

Barcelona are not done in the winter transfer window and are looking to conduct more business in the next couple of days.

Barcelona have stayed dormant in the January transfer window so far owing to a lot of reasons ranging from lack of funds to the fact that a new president has not yet been elected since Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors resigned from the helm.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 January 2021.

Angel Di Maria talks about dream union with Lionel Messi

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Angel Di Maria's contract situation at Paris Saint-Germain is unresolved but the Argentine admits that he would retire a happy man if he could join forces with Lionel Messi on the club level.

Di Maria who plays alongside Messi for the Argentine national has made an interesting statement about his desire to play with his compatriot at the club level. He told TyC Sports,

“I had the opportunity at one moment in my career to go to Barcelona but it was not done. We could say that there is another chance to be able to play with him but my contract is coming to an end and I do not know what will happen. But I would be very happy to play alongside him.

“I have already played with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe. If I could play as well with Leo, I could happily retire after that!”

He added:

“My wife told me, 'if Leo comes, we will at least stay and you will make him a barbecue. It would be the best. I could not ask for anything more in football.”

Victor Font has list of seven top players in his wishlist

Sergio Aguero

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font is planning to bolster Barcelona's squad by bringing in some top talent in the summer and most of them will be free-agent signings.

As per Marca, Victor Font has Manchester City duo of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum, David Alaba, Juan Bernat and Rui Silva on his wishlist.

Barcelona plan on loaning Matheus Fernandes and Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo

Barcelona want to loan out Matheus Fernandes and switch the loan club of Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Marca. Neither Fernandes nor Todibo in Ronald Koeman's plans right now and are hence better off gaining playing time elsewhere.

Matheus Fernandes joined Barcelona last summer from Palmeiras on a deal worth €7 million (rising to €10 million with add-ons). Elche and Deportivo Alaves are interested in taking the midfielder on loan.

Todibo is currently on loan at Benfica but is not getting any playing time at the club and could do with another loan switch. Nice are interested in signing Todibo on loan. However, Benfica will want to be paid the €2 million that they paid as loan fee for Todibo.