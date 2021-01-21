Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca plotting to sign Paris Saint-Germain star as free agent, Blaugrana set to announce the signing of Premier League defender next week and more- 21 January 2021

Barcelona have identified a Paris Saint-Germain star as the perfect signing free-agent signing.

Barcelona are in disarray after their Spanish Super Cup final defeat. The club is yet to make any significant movements in the January transfer window and are waiting for presidential elections to get done.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 21 January 2021.

Barcelona not happy with Paris Saint-Germain's pursuit of Lionel Messi

Barcelona are deeply annoyed by Paris Saint-Germain's strategy of publicly pressuring Lionel Messi into a move, according to Diario Sport. Barcelona supporters, in fact, already see them as adversaries thanks to the Neymar saga and the way in which they have negotiated when Barcelona went knocking for Thiago Silva and Marco Verratti.

Now, Paris Saint-Germain have publicly admitted their interest in Lionel Messi and that has not gone down well with Barcelona. This is very similar to the manner in which they lured Neymar Jr. away from the Catalans.

Both PSG chief Leonardo and manager Mauricio Pochettino have been vocal about their admiration for Lionel Messi. They are well aware of the fact that Messi is in the final months of his contract with Barcelona and are giving indications that they will roll the red carpet out to welcome him.

Barcelona hoping to announce Eric Garcia's signing next week

Barcelona are hoping to announce next week that Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia will join the club in the summer, according to Sport. Barcelona's interim president Eric Garcia called a meeting with the presidential candidates and manager Ronald Koeman to address several issues and Eric Garcia was one of the topics.

Koeman reportedly made it clear that he wants the Spaniard to be signed this month itself. But it was agreed that he will be roped in next summer. Barcelona would have to pay Manchester City to sign him now whereas they could sign him on a free next summer.

They have reportedly already agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old.

Barcelona looking to sign Juan Bernat as a free-agent

Barcelona do not have a lot of funds to play around with and according to Le 10 Sport, they are looking at the possibility of signing Juan Bernat as a free-agent in the summer.

Bernat has become a regular feature in the Paris Saint-Germain setup after joining in 2017. He has, however, hardly played this season after suffering a long-term injury. Bernat has now entered the final months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation.

With Jordi Alba walking into the twilight of his career and Junior Firpo proving to be not good enough so far, the Blaugrana are looking to bring reinforcements to their backline.