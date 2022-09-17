Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca prodigy rejected lucrative offer from Premier League giants, Club confident about signing Manchester United defender and more - 17 September 2022

Barcelona still have positions they need to strengthen and have already identified a target at right-back.

Barca will be extremely happy with the business they've conducted in the summer transfer window. They roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 17 September 2022.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich's sour relationship mended

Bayern Munich defeated Barcelona for a fourth consecutive time in the Champions League last week. According to Sport1, representatives from both clubs held a meeting at a restaurant to discuss the soured relationship between the two clubs.

The German publication claims that the relationship between the Catalans and the Bavarians has become strained due to multiple reasons. Bayern Munich were not happy with Barcelona's role in the European Super League proposal.

Secondly, Barca were left miffed by Bayern Munich's pursuit of Pedri in 2020 prior to the player even making a single appearance for them. Their relationship deteriorated further during Barca's negotiaons for Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Lastly, Julian Nagelsmann's comments over Barca's transfer activities have not gone down well with the Blaugrana. According to the report, the meeting between the representatives of the two clubs went well and the clubs have put the past behind them.

Barca confident of luring Diogo Dalot to the Camp Nou

Diogo Dalot has been one of Manchester United's most improved players this season under Erik ten Hag. According to Fichajes (via Manchester Evening News), the Portugal international has become the Blaugrana's top target at right-back.

As per the report, Barca are confident of luring Dalot to the Camp Nou. The 23-year-old has showcased a newfound vigor and is gradually establishing himself as a crucial member of United's squad this term. He has become the club's first-choice right-back and Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been consigned to the bench.

Gavi rejected €5 million contract from Manchester United

As per La Vanguardia, Manchester United offered a mega €5 million contract to Barca prodigy Gavi this summer. The youngster made quite an impact for the Catalans in his debut season with the club. He has now become a key figure in the first-team.

Gavi headed into this summer's transfer window with just a year remaining on his contract. He had a release clause of €50 million and Barca were slightly concerned about other clubs' interest in the youngster.

The Red Devils reportedly offered the 18-year-old a three-year contract worth €5 million annually. However, Gavi rejected the opportunity as he has remained keen to kick on at Barca.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Manchester United offered Gavi a 3-year contract with a salary of €5M/year net, but the player rejected it.

