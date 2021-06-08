Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca ramp up efforts to sign former Manchester United forward, Paris Saint-Germain set to hijack another Blaugrana transfer target and more - 8 June 2021

Barcelona are looking to revamp their squad this summer. They have already made a handful of high-profile acquisitions but are not ready to rest on their laurels, especially after the Wijnaldum transfer debacle.

Joan Laporte has promised to deliver more big signings before the summer transfer window draws to a close. Their financial constraints have forced them to look at options in the free-agent market thus far.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 8 June 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain chief says Barcelona have always wanted to bring Neymar back

Brazil v Ecuador - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Neymar Jr. put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain in early May to put to rest the rumours of a return to Barcelona. The Catalans were heavily linked with the Brazilian but now it looks like the transfer might never happen.

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has now spoken about Barcelona's interest in Neymar. He told L'Equipe (via BarcaBlaugranes):

“Barcelona always wanted to bring Neymar back, that is no secret. But did Neymar want to go? No. It is true that at that time, his adaptation to Paris & France was still incomplete.

“It was not hard to find an agreement with Neymar. If it took so long, it was because of the health crisis. I never had any doubts. Even if the club you mention [Barça ] tried to recruit Neymar to the end. Obviously, we declined.”

Paris Saint-Germain to hijack Barcelona's move for Donnarumma

Italy Training Session And Press Conference

Gianluigi Donnarumma is a free-agent and is one of the players that Barcelona have been heavily linked with. Italian journalist Guillaume Maillard-Pacini and Fabrizio Romano claim that Paris Saint-Germain are now on the verge of signing him.

Super agent Mino Raiola is looking to find a club for his client where the young and talented Donnarumma can continue to progress. He is likely to be second-choice at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will be better positioned to meet his wage demands as well.

Maillard-Pacini reports that Donnarumma is asking for €12 million per year over five years. Since he is a free-agent, Raiola also stands to earn a huge amount in agent fees as well.

PSG are set to complete the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the next hours, Juventus are out of the race - he’s gonna ask Paris for n99 shirt. To be clear: Keylor Navas is staying. 🧤🇫🇷 #PSG



Wijnaldum contract until 2024 has been already signed, medicals now then done deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021

Barcelona offer better terms to Memphis Depay

Netherlands v Scotland - International Friendly

After missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum, Barcelona have decided to ramp up their efforts to sign the rest of their transfer targets. Memphis Depay is chief among them. Juventus recently emerged as a potential destination for Depay and Barcelona have wasted no time in offering him new terms.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Barcelona have now offered the former Manchester United forward a three-year contract. They have also improved the terms of the deal in order to wrap up the signing as soon as possible.

Barcelona are now offering Memphis Depay a contract until June 2024. Three years improved agreement on the table in order to complete the deal ‘as soon as possible’, to avoid another turnaround after Gini Wijnaldum changed his mind to join PSG. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021

