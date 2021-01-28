Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to re-sign former defender today, Blaugrana asked to pay €15 million for Valencia star- 28 January 2021

Barcelona are on the verge of signing a former defender and it is not Eric Garcia!

Barcelona might yet make a signing before the January transfer window draws to a close. Ronald Koeman has remained keen on signing new players this month but a lack of funds and the fact that a new president has not yet been elected have acted as impediments.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 28 January 2021.

Arsenal looking to hijack Barcelona's move for Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia in action against Cheltenham Town

Barcelona have been linked with Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia since the summer. Latest reports have suggested that the Cules are plotting to sign him up in the summer on a Bosman transfer.

However, now as per Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are looking to launch a move for the former Barcelona defender and steal a march on the Catalans. The Gunners are hoping to capitalize on Mikel Arteta's rapport with Eric Garcia from the Arsenal manager's time at Manchester City when he was Pep Guardiola's assistant.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly a big fan of Eric Garcia who is tipped to become a big star in the future. A product of the famed La Masia academy, Eric Garcia is currently in the final months of his contract at Manchester City and Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he won't sign an extension with the Cityzens.

Valencia ask Barcelona to pay €15 million for Jose Gaya

Valencia CF v C.A. Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Barcelona are looking to sign a long-term successor for veteran Jordi Alba and had identified Valencia left-back Jose Gaya as the ideal candidate. As per Mundo Deportivo, Valencia have now quoted their price for Jose Gaya.

Valencia want €15 million for their captain and left-back Gaya which is an amount that a financially weak Barcelona can actually afford. However, they will need to sell players before they can buy. Junior Firpo is likely to be offloaded in the summer after being gauged as being not up to the mark.

However, the report claims that Jose Gaya is keen to stay at Valencia.

Barcelona's former defender Roger Riera to undergo medical today

Roger Riera (pic courtesy: Football Espana)

Spanish publication Sport claims that Barcelona are all set to re-sign former defender Roger Riera today. As per the report, the 25-year-old will undergo his medical today ahead of re-joining his former club.

He currently plies his trade for Dutch club NAC Breda and will spend the rest of the season with Barcelona B. Riera has reportedly remained keen on returning to Barcelona and jumped at the opportunity of going back to his former club.