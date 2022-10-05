Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca reach agreement with Atletico Madrid for sale of forward, Blaugrana transfer target agrees new deal with club and more - 5 October 2022

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have finally found a solution to the Antoine Griezmann problem.

Barca will be pleased with the business they've conducted in the summer transfer window. They roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club. They are now preparing for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from October 5, 2022.

Xavi slams referees after defeat against Inter Milan

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was left fuming after his side suffered a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League group stage encounter. Xavi believes that his side were on the receiving end of two unjust handball decisions.

Barca had a goal ruled out for handball and were denied a penalty late in the game even though Denzel Dumfries appeared to have handled the ball inside the box.

Speaking to the press after the game, Xavi issued a scathing attack on the refereeing in the game. He said (via ESPN):

"I am angry and indignant about what we have seen, it is an injustice. I said it on Monday and I have to say it again: the referees have to come out and explain themselves because I don't understand anything.

"[The referee] didn't want to give me an explanation after the game. Referees have to speak; I can't speak about a decision I have not made. For me, [the decisions were] crystal clear. I don't understand it at all."

"If you are asking how I am, I am outraged," Xavi continued. "I don't understand anything. If Ansu handballs it [involuntarily] but someone else then scores, it's a goal. And they disallowed it.

"As for the other one [Dumfries' possible handball]... I just do not understand. It's an injustice, I can't hide it. The referees have to speak."

Martin Zubimendi agrees new deal with Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

According to journalist Bruno Alemany, Marin Zubimendi has agreed a contract renewal with Real Sociedad. Zubimendi has been linked with Barca in recent weeks. He is reportedly one of the players Barca view as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets.

As per the report, La Real will officially announce the renewal shortly. The Catalans are monitoring the situation and will be pleased to learn that his release clause is reportedly set to remain at €60 million.

Busquets has entered the final year of his contract with Barcelona and is widely tipped to leave the club next summer.

"Xavi wants me? I don't even think about it now, I'm focused on Real Sociedad". Martin Zubimendi on Barcelona links for free transfer in June: "There's very good feeling between me and Real Sociedad. My contract extension is matter of time"

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reach agreement over Griezmann's sale

Antoine Griezmann returned to Atletico Madrid from Barca on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2021. As per the terms of the deal, the Rojiblancos have an obligation to make the transfer permanent for €40 million in the summer of 2023.

Atletico Madrid realized that this would only be necessary if Griezmann played more than 45 minutes in 50% of their games. As a result, Diego Simeone has been bringing him on after 60 minutes in every game. This forced Barca to consider suing Atletico Madrid.

But the two clubs have now reportedly found a solution to the problem. According to Cadena SER (via Forbes), Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement over the sale of Griezmann for a measly €20 million.

If the Frenchman does end up moving to Atletico Madrid for that sum of money, it would represent a €100 million loss for the Catalans. They had signed Griezmann from Atletico in the summer of 2019 for €120 million.

Antoine Griezmann joins Atletico Madrid for €20M. Full agreement completed with FC Barcelona.

