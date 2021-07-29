Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca reach agreement with Juventus for Miralem Pjanic, Fresh twist in Ilaix Moriba contract situation and more - 29 July 2021

Barcelona seem to have made leeway in their efforts to trim their wage bill ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Barcelona are trying everything within their powers to bring their wage bill under the La Liga salary cap. They are looking to offload quite a few of their high earners. The club are reportedly yet to register their new signings. Joan Laporta and co. are also looking to renew Lionel Messi's contract as well.

Barcelona reject Bayern Munich's offer for Sergino Dest

Bayern Munich are on the lookout for a right-back. Benjamin Pavard and Bouna Sarr failed to impress in the 2020-21 season and the club are looking to bring in a fresh face. They have been linked with Barcelona youngster Sergino Dest.

According to Abendzeitung, Bayern Munich tabled a bid for the 20-year-old but Barcelona rejected it. The Bavarians were reportedly in the race to sign Dest last summer. However, they couldn't match Ajax's valuation of the full-back and Barcelona offered him better terms as well.

Dest made a total of 44 appearances for Barcelona in the 2020-21 season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Barcelona and Moriba's representatives at odds over new contract

Things were starting to look like they were en route to be resolved as far as Ilaix Moriba's contract situation was concerned. However, Sport now claims that the talks between the club and the player's representatives did not go to plan at all.

In fact, Barcelona and the player's camp are further apart now than they were when they decided to go in for the meeting. The Catalans feel that there is a certain sense of unwillingness to negotiate from Moriba and his representatives.

Another report in Ara claims that the 18-year-old currently earns €1 million in wages annually and that his camp is looking to triple it. Barcelona are not ready to accept Moriba's demands as it would put him in the same wage category as Pedri.

However, Barcelona are keen to offer him a short-term contract with reduced terms. In that case, they will then offer him a more lucrative one once he becomes an established member of the squad. Anyway, as things stand, Moriba looks set to miss out on the entirety of Barcelona's pre-season.

Juventus and Barcelona reach agreement for Miralem Pjanic

Chief among the players tipped to leave Barcelona this summer is Miralem Pjanic. The Bosnian international endured a torrid debut season at the Camp Nou after joining the club last summer. He started just six games in La Liga in the 2020-21 season and is desperate to leave the club.

According to Todofichajes, Juventus have reached an agreement with Barcelona to take Pjanic on loan. They will pay Barcelona £3 million as loan fees and foot all of his wages.

The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their midfield after an underwhelming 2020-21 season. With Massimiliano Allegri returning as manager, Pjanic could once again become a key member of the squad.

The midfielder's best years at Juventus came under the tutelage of Allegri. The pair have won three Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and one Supercopa de Espana together.

