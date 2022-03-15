Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca reach total agreement with Franck Kessie, Club on the verge of completing deal for Ajax star and more - 15 March 2022

Despite their financial problems, Barcelona are expected to get busy in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona thrashed Osasuna 4-0 on Sunday at the Camp Nou. The Catalans have showcased good form in recent weeks and are currently third in the La Liga table. Despite their financial problems, they are expected to revamp their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Riqui Puig open to leaving Barcelona

Barcelona academy product Riqui Puig has failed to have the kind of impact he was expected to make in the senior setup. He struggled for game time under former manager Ronald Koeman and things haven't been very different under Xavi Hernandez either.

Since making his debut for the Barcelona senior side in 2018, the 22-year-old has managed to make just 53 appearances for the club. He has fallen below the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez in the pecking order.

As per COPE’s Helena Condis, the La Masia graduate is finally leaving the door open to an exit in the upcoming summer transfer window. The youngster has come to realize that his career could stagnate if he extends his Barcelona stay any longer.

Noussair Mazraoui to Barcelona almost done

Barcelona are looking to sign a new full-back this season. The Catalans are wary of the fact that Dani Alves might only have one more year left in his tank and are looking to find a long-term solution. They had identified Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui as a potential long-term signing.

According to Sport, Barcelona are now on the verge of sealing a deal for Mazraoui. The Moroccan international has garnered plenty of interest from all across Europe but prefers a move to Barcelona. As per the report, the deal will be finalized once the minor details are taken care of.

In 29 appearances across all competitions for Ajax so far this season, Mazraoui has scored five goals and provided four assists.

FC Bayern are in talks with Mazraoui agents too - but Barça are confident to complete the signing. Barcelona proposal to sign Noussair Mazraoui as free agent includes add-ons to reach €5m net as potential salary. The guaranteed part will be around €3.7/4m per season.FC Bayern are in talks with Mazraoui agents too - but Barça are confident to complete the signing. Barcelona proposal to sign Noussair Mazraoui as free agent includes add-ons to reach €5m net as potential salary. The guaranteed part will be around €3.7/4m per season. 🔴🇲🇦 #FCBFC Bayern are in talks with Mazraoui agents too - but Barça are confident to complete the signing.

Barcelona set to complete Franck Kessie signing

Owing to their financial woes, Barcelona are expected to scour the free agent market once again this summer. AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is among the high-profile players who are out of contract at the end of the season. The Ivory Coast international has been extensively linked to Barcelona.

According to Sport, Barcelona made a breakthrough in their efforts to sign Kessie on Monday. The Catalans have reportedly reached a 'total agreement' on the move with the 25-year-old. In 29 appearances across all competitions for AC Milan this term, the central midfielder has scored six goals and provided one assist.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is another player that Barcelona are looking to sign on a free transfer this summer.

sportwitness.co.uk/barcelona-reac… #fcblive Franck Kessie | Barcelona have reached ‘total agreement’ for signing – Monday saw transfer breakthrough. Franck Kessie | Barcelona have reached ‘total agreement’ for signing – Monday saw transfer breakthrough. sportwitness.co.uk/barcelona-reac… #fcblive

