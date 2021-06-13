Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca reach total agreement with Memphis Depay, Club dealt blow as Miralem Pjanic stalls exit and more - 13 June 2021

Barcelona are reportedly confident about announcing their latest acquisition in the summer transfer window on Monday.

Barcelona got off to a flying start in the summer transfer window, signing Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal in quick succession. But they have since been brought back to the ground after Wijnaldum decided to snub them and join Paris Saint-Germain.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 13 June 2021.

Georginio Wijnaldum reveals why he chose Paris Saint-Germain over Barcelona

Netherlands v Scotland - International Friendly

At the end of a drawn-out transfer saga, Barcelona failed to secure the services of Georginio Wijnaldum. Paris Saint-Germain swooped in at the last moment and signed the former Liverpool midfielder.

Now Wijnaldum has opened up on his decision to join PSG ahead of Barcelona by insisting that he joined the former as he was more convinced about their project.

Speaking at a press conference, Wijnaldum said:

“I see the media talking only about the salary, but it’s not true. PSG was simply faster. They told me about their project and I liked it. I felt appreciated. And so I told Ronald Koeman too. I admit that at PSG I will make more money, but that is not the only reason.

“When the league ended, Barça came up with a very specific and serious proposal. I thought I would go there, I always thought so. My agents went there a few times, they met on several occasions with representatives of the club.

“We negotiated for four weeks. It was a difficult decision. They are two very big clubs. And any player would want to play with both. I am very relieved to have decided before the start of the European Championship.”

Miralem Pjanic's departure hits a roadblock as he is having second thoughts about moving to Serie A

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

According to Gerard Romero, Pjanic is having second thoughts about returning to Serie A. He has reportedly lost all the tax benefits he used to enjoy in Italy before his move to Barcelona last summer.

Pjanic's move to the Camp Nou has not worked out at all. After struggling to establish himself at his new club, the Bosnian international has become a peripheral figure at the club.

Juventus are interested in bringing him back to Turin following the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri as manager. However, Barcelona are asking for €60 million for the midfielder and that has put off the Bianconeri.

In order to make new signings, Barcelona need to sell some of their players to free up funds. However, they don't seem to be making things easy for themselves.

Pjanić now has doubts over returning to Juventus in Italy. Leaving the country last season implies that the midfielder loses the tax advantages he had prior to his departure.

Barcelona reach agreement with Depay

Netherlands v Georgia - International Friendly

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's efforts to sign Memphis Depay are all set to bear fruit. The Catalans are reportedly confident of sealing the deal as early as next week. Joan Laporta and co. are happy with the way negotiations have gone thus far.

Meanwhile, Sport claims that the Catalans have indeed reached total agreement to sign Depay. Barcelona are reportedly all set to announce his signing next week, according to the report.

Ronald Koeman staying on as Barcelona manager is said to have given the Camp Nou outfit the edge over other potential suitors. Depay enjoyed a great spell for the Dutch national side while Koeman was the manager and the duo reportedly have a great working relationship.

Memphis Depay will join Barcelona after a total agreement had been reached very recently. Both the Club and the player have received permission from the Dutch Federation to announce the signing during EURO 2020. His presentation at the Camp Nou will take place later.

