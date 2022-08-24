Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca ready to swap Sergino Dest for Borussia Dortmund star, Club lower asking price for striker and more - 24 August 2022

With the transfer window set to close soon, Barcelona are looking to get several players off their books and sign a few new ones.

Barca beat Real Sociedad 4-1 on Sunday to earn their first win of the 2022-23 La Liga season. As we approach the final week of the summer transfer window, the Catalans are far from done and are looking to offload quite a few players and sign new ones.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 August 2022.

Celta Vigo ready to sell Javi Galan to Barcelona for €13 million

Pumas UNAM v RC Celta - Friendly Match

Barcelona have been on the lookout for a new left-back all summer. They were actively pursuing Chelsea's Marcos Alonso. However, with a deal for the 31-year-old looking unlikely, the Blaugrana have moved onto other targets, with Celta Vigo's Javi Galan chief among them.

SPORT claims that Celta Vigo are now ready to let Galan leave if they receive an offer in the ballpark of €13 million. However, the club doesn't believe that the player is interested in a move right now.

The 27-year-old arrived at Celta Vigo last summer from SD Huesca on a deal worth €2 million. He has established himself as a key player for them in a short time.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Javi Galán is an option for Barça if the signing of Marcos Alonso is not completed. Celta Vigo would sell him for around 13m, even in installments, but they don't think he will leave. Javi Galán is an option for Barça if the signing of Marcos Alonso is not completed. Celta Vigo would sell him for around 13m, even in installments, but they don't think he will leave.— @sport https://t.co/8uAFlcQzaK

Barca ready to lower asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been heavily linked with Chelsea in recent weeks. The Catalans need to get a few high-earners off their list before the end of the month in order to register Jules Kounde and make new signings.

The deal with Chelsea has been held up due to Barca's asking price for Aubameyang. However, as per a new report on Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are ready to lower their asking price to €15 million in fixed payments.

All parties are working towards finding a solution and a deal is expected to go over the line soon.

Barca want to swap Sergino Dest for Thomas Meunier

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Sergino Dest is one of the players that Barcelona are looking to offload before the transfer window closes. According to Sport, Barca have proposed a swap deal with Borussia Dortmund that would see Dest heading to the German club with Thomas Meunier coming to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona don't want to pay Dortmund's asking price of €15 million for the Belgian right-back and that is why they are offering Dest in a swap deal. Xavi is reportedly an admirer of Meunier and thinks he is quite similar to Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta, who the Catalans wanted to sign this summer.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | FC Barcelona are in talks with Borussia Dortmund for a swap between Sergiño Dest & Thomas Meunier. | FC Barcelona are in talks with Borussia Dortmund for a swap between Sergiño Dest & Thomas Meunier. @sport 🚨🚨| FC Barcelona are in talks with Borussia Dortmund for a swap between Sergiño Dest & Thomas Meunier. @sport

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shambhu Ajith