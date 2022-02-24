Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca have not restarted contract talks with Ousmane Dembele, Allegri asks Juventus to sign young Blaugrana midfielder and more - 24 February 2022

Barcelona have far too many things to take care of in terms of potential incomings and outgoings in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Catalans defeated Valencia in convincing fashion over the weekend. Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang scored a hat-trick and Frenkie De Jong also got on the scoresheet as Barcelona beat Jose Bordalas' men 4-1. They will face Napoli in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout stage tie tonight.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 February 2022.

Borussia Dortmund CEO says Erling Haaland's future will be resolved soon

TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland is currently the most sought-after striker in the world. The Borussia Dortmund striker is tipped to leave the club in the summer with several European giants, including Barcelona, interested in securing his services.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has provided an update on the 21-year-old's future. He has revealed (via Mundo Deportivo) that a decision will be made on Haaland's future in the coming weeks.

“Certainly it will be resolved in the next few weeks, maybe a month, maybe six weeks. If he decides to leave, we will handle it as we always have. We have lost some great goalscorers in the past like Robert Lewandowski or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Someone new again.”

Max Allegri asks Juventus to poach Gavi

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Gavi is one of the most exciting players to have emerged from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy in recent times. He has already turned in several impressive performances for Barcelona's senior side. The 17-year-old has already earned three caps for the Spanish national team as well.

Gavi is contractually tied to Barcelona until 2023 and several European giants have registered an interest in the midfielder. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is an admirer of Gavi and believes that the youngster can improve his team's midfield, as per CalcioMercato.

In 30 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona in the ongoing season, Gavi has scored two goals and provided four assists.

Barcelona haven't restarted contract talks with Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Ousmane Dembele's future has become the subject of much speculation in recent times. The Frenchman and Barcelona's representatives couldn't see eye-to-eye over the terms of a new deal. Dembele's current contract expires in the summer and he is set to leave the club in the summer as a free agent.

Xavi continues to defend the winger publicly and even started him in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Valencia. Several reports from earlier this week suggested that the club is planning to reopen talks with Dembele's camp over a new contract.

However, Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona have not approached the 24-year-old over a potential new deal. It is further claimed that Dembele's camp have not contacted Barcelona in a bid to restart negotiations either.

