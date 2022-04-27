Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca revive interest in Benfica star, Juventus join race to sign Blaugrana midfielder and more - 27 April 2022

Barcelona are looking to bolster their squad this summer and have now reignited their interest in a former player and academy graduate.

After showing signs of massive improvement under Xavi Hernandez for several weeks, Barca have now fallen to three successive defeats in La Liga. The Catalans are still second in the table but that's most likely as high as they are going to go in the table this term.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 April 2022.

Jules Kounde to leave Sevilla this summer amid Barcelona interest

Barcelona will be looking to bolster their defence this summer. They are reportedly interested in Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. The Catalans have now been handed a major boost in their efforts to sign the Frenchman. As per SPORT, Kounde has decided to leave the Andalusian outfit this summer.

Chelsea are also interested in Kounde, who has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in La Liga since joining Sevilla in 2019. The 23-year-old has also become a regular feature in the French national team and played a crucial role in Les Bleus' UEFA Nations League triumph last year.

Juventus interested in signing Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong's future has become shrouded in uncertainty. The Dutch midfielder is now being widely tipped to leave Barcelona this summer. As per a report in MARCA (via Forbes), the 24-year-old is considering leaving the Camp Nou this summer.

Now, as per Fichajes, Juventus have entered the race to sign De Jong from Barcelona. The Bianconeri are looking to bring in reinforcements to their midfield and have been keeping tabs on the Dutch international for a while now.

Barcelona's midfield is well-stocked for now and club president Joan Laporta and Co. are looking to furnish funds for other signings. As such, everything points towards De Jong leaving the club at the end of the season.

Barcelona reignite interest in Alex Grimaldo

Barcelona academy product Alex Grimaldo has been regularly linked with a return to his former club. As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are actively looking for a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba and have been in talks with Grimaldo's camp.

The 26-year-old's current contract with Benfica expires in the summer of 2023. He has not accepted a contract renewal offer put forward by the Portuguese outfit. As per the report, Grimaldo's priority is to return to Barcelona.

Benfica will reportedly be ready to let the left-back leave for around €10 million. However, Barcelona are also looking at other options as well like Javi Galan, Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Moreno.

